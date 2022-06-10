Lefties tech collection is the new object of desire

with his first collection of state-of-the-art technologyLefties offers us an interesting selection of helmets, speakers and gadgets gaming. Designed jointly with Energy Sistem, the firm wants to take us to “a new dimension of sound and gaming«. A universe of sensations accessed through a wide variety of designs with pure lines and a colorful color palette: electric blue, pastel pink, white, black, red or yellow.

Given that fashion has been flirting with the digital universe for several seasons, lefties replies to the present with some gadgets tangible and democratic, capable of uniting both worlds and all kinds of audiences.

The universe of video games takes on special importance in this first collection. The firm opens the way to the other dimension with an incredible campaign, in which its realistic avatars open the haul from the collection: t-shirts Call of Duty either Fortnite, included. On the real plane, keyboards, batteries, chargers, mice or mats are added to the headphones proposal, for an immersive experience. The hard part, as always, is choosing.

headband headphones

You don’t have to be a DJ to wear these headphones, with a minimalist design that goes with everything, an adjustable headband and great noise cancellation. Although the best thing is its balanced and clear sound, which allows us to rediscover sound nuances even from those songs that we have on loop.

wireless revolution

Since they appeared way back in 2019, wireless headsets have become a cultural phenomenon. Even the singer Kelly Clarkson appeared at some awards Billboard with earrings that imitated the design of the AirPods. Small, without being discreet, the Lefties in-ear headphones have a comfortable design that adapts to the ear, a touch control, compatible with all types of devices; and great autonomy. Everything we could ask for.

As functionality and aesthetics, when it comes to this type of gadgets, go hand in hand: the little boxes in which we keep wireless headphones have also become an unexpected object of desire. No luxury firm has missed the opportunity to capture their vision in them. We like the Lefties proposal: a small rigid chest, in pastel tones, that keeps them protected and, most importantly, united.

Experience gamer

With an immersive architecture that fully immerses us in the video game, lefties materialize anyone’s dreams gamer with these surround sound headphones. Its circumaural pads protect us from distractions, while its multidirectional microphone allows us to comment on each game, step by step.

the last stand

Why do the girls cool Do they use wired headphones?” asked the journalist from the Wall Street JournalRory Stram before the revival of wired helmets in 2021, championed by celebrities like Lily-Rose Depp, Zoë Kravitz or Bella Hadid. The answer lay in a combination of nostalgia – if generation Z likes something, it is to build bridges between the past and the future – aesthetics norm core and practicality. Because these Lefties headphones don’t need us to remember to charge them, they don’t go unpaired and they are equipped with a microphone and touch control. Perfect for those telecommuting meetings that require attention and reserve.

sports allies

Nothing motivates us more when it comes to exercising than a play list packed with energetic songs; however, it is not always easy to find the right headphones that combine both elements: the headbands are too heavy, while some headphones jump into the air at the slightest movement. Lefties’ solution is these lightweight headphones, with a structure that surrounds the ear, so that nothing can stop us.

In key ‘mini’

lefties also includes a selection of children’s headphones, dyed in bright colors and fun prints. There are wireless, wired, headband or gaming headsets. To make ‘match’ with their elders.

Speakers to turn up the volume

And since music is a shared experience, the collection also includes a selection of small wireless speakers, as comfortable and light as they are highly aesthetic. They work with a USB port or Bluetooth, to take the sound anywhere. What we put? To celebrate the release, Lefties have put together a playlist on their official Spotify channel. Give voice.