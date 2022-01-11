Leftover rice if you store it that way, it can create health problems

Nutrition, beware of leftover rice if you store it badly: it could create health problems, that’s why.

The rice is a food that is very often served on our tables and which turns out to be one of the most consumed cereals by the human population in the world; as we know, it is also the basis of oriental cuisine.

However, we must pay attention to leftover rice because, if stored poorly, it can create various health problems with more or less mild symptoms depending on the case; here’s when it can become dangerous and how to avoid unpleasant surprises.

Nutrition, pay attention to leftover rice: how to store it correctly

It may happen that some dishes are left over, perhaps the day before, but be careful to eat the heated rice because, without the necessary precautions, it can be harmful to our health; to spread the news is the British National Health Service, a source definitely worth listening to.

The problem could be once cooked the rice itself, that in fact it should not remain to rest for more than an hour outside the refrigerator; some bacteria typical of the cereal can in fact survive even after the rice has been cooked.

Leaving it at room temperature means increase the chances of microorganisms reproducing, spoiling the food and causing bouts of vomiting or diarrhea to those who consume it; the symptoms can be more or less mild and last from a few hours to even a day.

To avoid unpleasant surprises, it is therefore advisable to try to dose the portions so as not to overcook rice in excess; alternatively, if in any case it continues to advance, you can keep the rice in the refrigerator immediately when it has cooled down and never waiting more than an hour.

Preserved rice also goes anyway consumed within the day after cooking, heating it well and never more than once; always better, in principle calculate the doses well before cooking the rice, to avoid waste and further problems.