Leg cramps at night? They can be a symptom of a disease

Often when we feel leg cramps it could be these pathologies. Let’s find out what they are together.

During the night, we often hear leg crampsthat is when we feel the muscles contract and a strong pain that crosses the legs.

Sometimes, it is just simple muscle cramps, while at other times, however, the cramps could be caused by some pathologies or specific physical conditions.

Immediately, when you feel the cramps, you think about what to do with the too much exercise, that is, when you hold a position for too long. Or even when yes are taking certain medications or they might even occur when we are dehydrated.

But in other cases, therefore, they may have different meanings. In fact, they could occur when, for example, the narrowing of the arteries and in this case of those who bring blood to the legs.

Or it could be the compression of the nerves, those that are in the lumbar area of ​​the spine.

Night cramps could hide these pathologies

But not only these problems: in fact, it could also be diseases of the muscular or even neurological system.

The cramps could also be related to a low level for example of potassium, calcium or magnesium. For this reason, when you have these types of problems you should eat one of the fruits with the highest levels of potassium, banana. But what contains most of all is theavocado.

First, if the problem persists, you should notify your primary care physician, who will suggest what is best for you.

And to prevent cramps, moreover, you will have to follow some simple rules: you will have to drink a lot, which are also herbal teas or natural water. Moreover, first to carry out a physical exercise (but also immediately after doing it) is strongly recommended do some stretching to stretch and warm up the muscles.

It is also very useful, however, to do so stretching before going to sleepor do some physical exercise, such as the exercise bike. But even a simple, very light exercise is fine.

We also remind you that you will have to consult your doctor to try to understand why you have these disorders.

