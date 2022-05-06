When we experience abnormalities, pains, or other symptoms, we don’t always understand the true cause immediately. Some signs would not be linked to a single disease, we may not understand what it is at first glance. In fact, to arrive at a correct diagnosis, you must always rely on the care and advice of your doctor.

Only through analyzes, examinations and targeted visits could we discover the triggering cause. Even those that seem small signals should not be underestimated, even more so if in the presence of other spies, we ask our doctor how to deal with the problem.

Leg pain, twitching and muscle cramps are not only consequences of varicose veins but could depend on these pathologies

There would then be more evident cases, where the symptoms could be more understandable, such as a trauma or injury to the leg, which causes strains and therefore we will feel pain. Feeling a particular pain in a point of the lower limbs could also hide other triggers. In most cases it is a sensation strictly connected to lack of hydration or muscular effort, without excluding varicose veins as well. This pathology causes discomfort in the legs, a certain heaviness, often accompanied by cramps, burning and swollen feet and ankles. Signs that could get worse with the onset of heat, or if we stay in the same position for longer.

Feeling pain in the legs, muscle twitching and cramps, if we exclude the other factors, could be linked to other diseases. Among the possible pathologies there would be herniated disc, renal failure, gout, but also arthritis, diabetic foot, bone cancer, infections. Before arriving at any conclusion we should first carry out appropriate medical checks. This will be necessary in order to adequately counteract the symptoms of that particular problem.

Some remedies

When it comes to a consequence of too much physical activity, it is best to rest and avoid straining your joints and muscles. Among the various remedies it could be helpful to make very cold compresses. While we will have to indulge some movements, or keep the legs higher when we are seated, if we are in the presence of venous insufficiency.

Not least it would be profitable to follow some small dietary rules, introducing fresh fruit and vegetables during the day. Potassium, contained in various foods, such as legumes, whole grains and various seasonal fruits, or in some natural supplements, seems to be useful.

Without forgetting how important it is to keep a good level of hydration by taking a lot of fluids and distributing them throughout the day. We always contact our doctor to communicate our symptoms, only after we will know which is the most appropriate and indicated procedure to counter them.

