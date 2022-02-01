Lega collapse and FdI leap, here are the new balances – Libero Quotidiano





Punctual as taxes but certainly less unwelcome, like every Monday, here is the poll by TgLa7 of Enrico Mentana. The first after the Quirinale case and, above all, the first after the cracks in the center-right which arrived after the encore of Sergio Mattarella.





And the consequences of what happened are immediately seen also in the figures reported by Swg. The Pd it loses 0.5%, settling at 21.2%, the second largest political force at the national level. Therefore i Brothers of Italy from Giorgia Meloni, awarded for the line held during the Colle week: they rise by 0.7% to 20.5 percent. Therefore the sensational thud of the League of Matteo Salvini, which leaves 0.9% on the field and falls to 17.5%. In short, the transfer of votes from the Carroccio to FdI seems evident: the center-right voters, at first glance, show that they did not appreciate Salvini’s quirinal management, rewarding that of Meloni on the contrary. More pepper on the center-right, in short, more and more split.





So the grillini which, somewhat inexplicably, rose from 0.3% to 13.8%. Instead, it drops Come on Italy, which leaves 0.4% and settles at 7.3%. The Greens are stable at 2.8%, Sinistra Italiana and Mpd-Article 1 earn 0.1% and both go to 2.6%, Italia Viva drops by 0.1% to 2.2%, rises by 0, 5% Italexit di Paragone at 2.1 per cent. The other lists collect a total of 2.9% while 41% of the sample prefers not to express themselves.