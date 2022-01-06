Sports

Lega Council, 4 games jump, there is a doubt Juve-Napoli: the others play

Sportitalia - Lega Council, 4 games jump, there is a doubt Juve-Napoli: the others play

The League Council has decided to play tomorrow’s matches

Alfredo Pedullà he writes on his Twitter profile, specifying how the extraordinary league board has decided not to postpone the whole day but only some matches. At risk, however, also Juventus-Napoli, due to the many positives in the blue team. The ASL, among other things, has also opted for the quarantine of Zielinski, Lobotka and Rrahmani who, however, are in Turin with the team:

“Council of the League: 4 games jump, one (Juve-Napoli) with ???, but with the rest of the day it goes on. Even the Asl1-Asl2 derby is not risky”. The League, therefore, has decided not to postpone tomorrow’s matches that will be played regularly.

On Radio Marte during the program “The network swells”, Fabio Ciciliano, medical director of the State Police, member and secretary of the CTS intervened:

“The infections will absolutely increase, we have reached the maximum record number of infected people and we have also noticed an important increase in the number of deaths. We have also reached the maximum number of tests carried out since the beginning of the pandemic, almost one million and 300,000. The numbers are increasing, not it’s a secret. In the coming weeks, a further increase is expected, with an increased impact on health systems with ordinary hospitalizations or not. “

