Lega, Giorgetti, “Salvini supporting actor”. Here comes the showdown

Lega, Giorgetti, “Salvini supporting actor”. The showdown

Matteo Salvini and Giancarlo Giorgetti they arrived at the showdown. The words of the minister for economic development did not please the leader of the League, who decided – according to Corriere della Sera – to convene the party’s federal council for tomorrow. “Matteo – said Giorgetti – is used to being a blockbuster in western films. I proposed to him to be a supporting actor in an Oscar nominated drama”, because “it is difficult to put Bud Spencer and Meryl in the same film. Streep. And I don’t know what he decided. ”If it is not an invitation to announce the premiership, it is very close: saying“ supporting actor ”seems to suggest farewell to the“ Salvini premier ”.

Since yesterday morning, – continues the Corriere – a question has been circulating for the League: “But what does Giorgetti want to do?” And then there is also a second one: “What does Salvini want to do?”. Even if all this does not convince many leaguers, amazed at what they consider a direct attack: “It has already happened several times – a convinced Salvinian chews bitterly. the parliamentarian puts it on pride, but also on the structure of the party: “We leaguers are rooted, we are in the municipalities and we are in the regions. Nobody will find themselves on the street. “But denying that the issue of the personal future, in the League, does not exist is difficult. And so, there are those who remember that Mario Draghi called his ministers without consulting the parties of origin but only informing them shortly before the oath, and who therefore goes so far as to observe that “for someone, betting on Draghi could be a long-term investment”.