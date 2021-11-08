Lega, Maroni: “Giorgetti is right about the Ppe. Salvini only listens to yes men”

Maroni: “Giorgetti is right about the Ppe. Salvini only listens to yes man”

The clash within the League is now open despite appearances. There are two factions, on the one hand there is the governist of Giorgetti and on the other the sovereignist one of Salvini. An important figure of the Northern League as the former secretary Roberto Maroni takes sides openly. “It would be good – explains Maroni to Repubblica – to do what Giorgetti says. The League needs to join the EPP. Giorgetti, who is the most Christian Democrat of the Northern League, is right. It would also agree with Salvini, who could take the place of Silvio Berlusconi. the leader of a moderate center-right in Italy able to dialogue with the forces of the center that do not have much strength. Leaving the role of the right to Giorgia Meloni “.

“The League – continues Maroni to Repubblica – is the last Leninist party and it is true that the secretary decides the line, it is right that it should be so. Those who disagree should leave. Finding an agreement I see it difficult. between Bud Spencer and Meryl Streep I prefer the latter, she is an actress I really appreciate. Giorgetti will remain in the League even if reluctantly. If there is a tug-of-war she will eventually give up. who will strengthen him as secretary and Giorgetti will come to terms with it. It seems to me that Salvini listens too little to those who do not think like him. He only listens to the yes men he surrounds himself with. He must return to listen to those like Giorgetti who criticize him , but they know how to do politics. Otherwise they risk being isolated “.