Lega, Salvini: “If you want, I’ll go”. Anger on the phone with deputy Giorgetti

Lega, Salvini: “If you want, I’ll leave”. Anger on the phone with deputy Giorgetti

The League is increasingly split within it. Salvini’s sovereign line and the governist line of Giorgetti they are now irreconcilable. The minister for economic development accused the secretary of stopping at the films of Bud Spencer and Terence Hill and not following his advice to make the leap to the Oscars with Meryl Streep. Goliardia that hides the great tension that is experienced in these hours within the League. Giorgetti’s words in the interview with Bruno Vespa, yet another occasion for criticism of the secretary, have filled the vase. According to sources close to the secretary, Salvini and Giorgetti after the diffusion of the sentences contained in the Vespa book spoke to each other.

In the conversation – continues the Press – the secretary complained conspicuously asking to stop this dripping of statements that weaken him. Salvini, in bright tones, would also have said to his deputy secretary: “If you want, I’ll step aside.” A provocation that leads directly to the congress at the end of the year, with the basic message: let’s count ourselves. Giorgetti’s (alleged) strategy, that is to have Draghi drive the car from the Quirinale, does not mind even some Salvinians: “We can give external support to a government led by Franco or Cartabia and go fresher in an electoral campaign”.