Lega, Salvini “responds” to Giorgetti: videoconference with Orban and Morawiecki

Giorgetti’s attack Salvini’s videoconference with Orban and Morawiecki comes in the aftermath of the tough stance of the Minister of Economic Development: “The problem is not Giorgetti, who had long ago created his international credibility – reads an excerpt from the anticipation of the latest book by Bruno Vespa -. The problem is whether Salvini wants to marry a new line or stay out of it. This choice has not yet taken place because, in my opinion, he has not yet fully played the part “.

“Enough with the Bud Spencer movies” And to summarize the dilemma that Salvini would face, the minister offered a cinematic metaphor: “Matteo is used to being a blockbuster in westerns. I proposed to him to be a supporting actor in an Oscar nominated drama. It’s hard to put Bud Spencer and Meryl Streep in the same movie. And I don’t know what he decided. ”

Salvini-Orban-Morawiecki videoconference Salvini responded to Giorgetti by meeting, albeit only remotely, the main interlocutors of his sovereign “supergroup”: Hungarian President Viktor Orban and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, number one of the Pis party. At the heart of the speech was the birth of a new group in the European Parliament.

Towards the establishment of a new group of the European right At the moment the three parties are not placed together: the League is in Identity and Democracy, Pis is part of the European Conservatives (the same group of Brothers of Italy), while Fidesz, after leaving the EPP, is among the non-members . In short, despite Giorgetti pushing for a more pro-European and moderate line, and less with a sovereign traction, Salvini continues in the opposite direction and aims in the short term to create “a great group that brings together the center-right in Europe”. Courting, but without results, the Conservatives led by his opponent-ally, Giorgia Meloni.

The Federal Council of the League Meanwhile, in the late afternoon there will be the Federal Council of the League, convened by Salvini on Tuesday. It is possible that a comparison-clarification on the new frictions that emerged after Giorgetti’s position also took place on the Quirinale front. The minister has in fact proposed a presidency of the Republic led by Draghi, which could take the form of the initiation of a form of “de facto” semi-presidentialism.

Programmatic assembly by the end of the year The next moves of the League will be at the center of the General States that Salvini will announce on the occasion of the Federal Council. The leader will in fact launch a large programmatic assembly, to be held by the end of the year Rome. All party representatives will be involved: mayors, governors, parliamentarians, MEPs, government members.

Amendments to revise the Citizenship Income And again this afternoon Salvini will propose changes to the Citizenship Income, amendments to revise the flag rule of the M5s with the aim “of making the tool more effective, avoiding abuses and saving resources to allocate them to tax cuts”. “The commitment, mine and that of the whole League, is to change the law to give help only to those who really need it”, Salvini wrote on Facebook.