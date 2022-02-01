Lega Serie A and the war of stamped cards (and power) with the FIGC: what is behind the farewell of President Dal Pino and what Lotito has to do with it

In full emergency, with the stages still half closed, i balance sheets in the air, the requests for help to the government, the A league finds himself without president. The n.1 of the Football League, Paolo Dal Pinois resigned: that is for personal reasons (as per official motivation) or for the latent tensions that have been going on for days and are now ready to explode, little changes. The Italian ball is back in chaos.

From Milan, they swear it’s one life choice: Dal Pino moves to the United Stateswhere he works and the company of which he is managing director (telco Telit) asked him for a permanent commitment. Decision taken at the end of 2021 and made official now. The commitments in the USA are true, as evidenced by the historic crisis at the beginning of 2020, when in full emergency coronavirus and at the gates of the lockdownwith the national case of the referral of Juventus-Inter, the president was caught off guard on a trip to New York. Believe it or not, the timing is still delicate. The farewell comes at a time when Serie A is at the center of a clash with FederCalcio from Gabriele Gravinaof which Dal Pino himself is (or would it be better to say was?) the most precious ally.

The problem is the new ones guiding principles launched by the FIGC: provide that all the most important decisions (apart from the mistrust of the top management) can be taken simple majorityso as to overcome too many veto which in recent years have blocked the reforms. Serie B and C immediately adapted, Serie A did not. Clubs don’t want to know about giving up their power. And here the usual comes into play Claudio Lotito: the patron of the LazioGravina’s sworn enemy, who has always been a supporter of the principle “the ball is mine, so I decide”, is leading the resistence Serie A. A sickly one was born war of stamped papers: first a letter in which the League addresses the Cones it’s at Palazzo Chigi against the interference of the FIGC (approved but not signed by all the clubs, written by the “hawks” of Lotito and denied by the “doves” close to Gravina); then the response from FederCalcio, who even spoke of “Bewilderment and laceration”.

We are in the struggle of power for power. The object of the dispute apparently does not exist, so the real reasons for the clash must be sought in much more important and hidden games: such as the reforms that President Gravina has in mind as the goal of his second term, which up to now, however, are bogged down. Or the famous project of selling a Serie A piece to ai foreign investment funds, promoted by Dal Pino and blocked by Lotito: there are those who are convinced that with a simple majority it could come back into vogue. Only in this way can the form become substance and the clash of the last days make sense.

After the exchange of correspondence, it had come to one armed truce: 15 days requested by Serie A and granted by the FIGC, with the threat, however, of sending a commissioner ad acta at the end of the derogation. In the hope that in the meantime the opinion of the Guarantee college of the Cones to clarify. But now the resignation of Dal Pino further complicates the situation and plunges not only Serie A, but all of Italian football into chaos.

Dal Pino was also vice president of FederCalcio. It is true that Gravina can count on a transverse supportbut with B series And C. very weak, and Amateurs police stations, Dal Pino was his strongest and most important ally. Now that chair is back in the game and will immediately end up in the crosshairs of Claudio Lotito, who has sworn to make Gravina pay for it after the “robbery” of the Salerno. To elect the new president, 11 votes are enough starting from the third vote: Lotito has just proved he has them, when last week he passed his candidate as an independent director Gaetano Blandini, surpassing the one claimed by Dal Pino. For the president the game is more complicated, but the great maneuvers they have already begun and if Serie A were to elect a lotitian area president, it would definitively pass to the opposition in the FIGC. On the other hand, Gravina looks worried but could take advantage of one prolonged stall to try to commission Serie A. Italian football has begun to quarrel again.

