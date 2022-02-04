Lega Serie A evaluates the new proposal

As reported by tuttoomercatoweb.comthe Serie A League he would be thinking of a new tournamentfor the 20 teams present in the Italian championship, to be played in the United States.

The idea would have arisen from the need for guarantee constant activity to all the athletes who will remain at the disposal of their clubs, and who therefore will not start with their respective national teams for the next world championships.

The latter, in fact, will have the particularity of taking place during the winter period, that is in the middle of the Serie A championship.

He thought about explaining the details better the League’s Head of Competitions Andrew Throw:

“We are in an embryonic stage, we are studying this project that we have on the table for a couple of months. It is not an impromptu thing. We started from a sporting base: 736 players from all qualified national teams participate in a World Cup. In Russia, the Premier League has the most with 109. This number serves as a starting point: in Lega di A there are about 650 players registered with the various teams. By sending 80, 85, a conspicuous number remain free from sporting commitments for a month and a half twoas the championship will be suspended from November 13 to the beginning of January“.