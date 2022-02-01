Lega Serie A, OFFICIAL: Dal Pino resigned. What’s behind the choice | First page

Paolo Dal Pino, president of Lega Serie A, resigned today. Decision taken and made official the same day with a letter. At the helm of the League for two years, Dal Pino leaves because he changes his life: he will move with his family to the United Stateswhere it has been since before Christmas.

According to what has been learned from Calciomercato.comDal Pino made the choice at the beginning of January, but in the last month he remained at the helm of the League out of a spirit of service, in a very complicated moment for Italian football, especially due to the restrictions related to Covid in accessing stadiums. The son started going to school in America in January, so Dal Pino decided to go and live overseas permanently.

THE LETTER – This is the farewell letter, published on the Lega Calcio website: “Dear Presidents, dear Delegates, dear members of the Board of Auditors and of the Supervisory Body,

in January, I moved the center of my professional and family life to California. It is therefore impossible to continue in my role as President of Serie A. It has been an honor to preside over the Assembly and the Board of Directors of this Association and I thank you all for the two years spent together.

Since the beginning of my mandate, I have tried to address the critical issues of Series A Governance and innovation, carrying out the creation of a Media Company and the entry into the capital of Private Equity funds.

The first project was actually carried out with the IBC center in Lissone thanks to the work of the Lega structure and I hope that the transformation of Governance will soon take place with a public company model. The proposal for the funds has instead stalled for the reasons you know. The goodness of the project was then unfortunately certified by others, with the Spanish Liga having concluded an agreement with the Private Equity that had started it all with us and with other European Leagues that are pursuing the same strategic vision. I tried to propose ideas and innovation in a context resistant to change.

I am proud to have worked with a very close unity of purpose with the FIGC and I thank the Federal President Gabriele Gravina, gentleman, lover of this sport and inspired guide of Italian football and the principles of fairness and sporting loyalty with whom I shared two years of battles. side by side to survive the pandemic and to try to relaunch Italian football in the midst of infinite external and internal difficulties.

I wish you all good work and much success.

Paolo Dal Pino “.