Lega Serie A president election, news is on!

Today, February 15, the Lega assembly and in particular met in Milan all the Serie A clubs were present. The topics covered were many but among them the one concerning the election of the new president stands out.

At the end of the meeting, the League issued a press release explaining the topics covered:

Luigi De Siervo (Photo by Valerio Pennicino / Getty Images for Lega Serie A)

The final press release

“The twenty companies unanimously reaffirmed that they share the contents of the letter sent on 11 February by Vice President Luca Percassi to FIGC President Gabriele Gravina, with whom – in terms of collaboration and spirit of the system with the FIGC – it was A request was made for the postponement to the end of March of the deadline set for the adaptation of the Statute of the League to the Federal Informational Principles.

In this regard, during the meeting the Clubs have identified a unanimous line on all the issues under consideration, except for the sole management of NON-audiovisual collective rightsfor which further comparisons between the Associates are necessary. The postponement was also requested in light of the contextual pending procedure for the election of the President of the League which, having celebrated the second elective Assembly today, will be re-proposed by the end of February with a quorum reduced to a simple majority “.