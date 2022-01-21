Lega Serie A, the new rules for the player list: all the details

There Serie A League communicated i new criteria for establishing the list of 25 players under the new Covid protocol. The new guidelines apply to all team sports and will come into force starting tomorrow.

Teams will have to submit a first list by 21 January, in view of the next day, e definitively by 4 February. In the event of transfers, the list can be integrated with the Under 23 players. The list it will not be changeable from February 4th until March 31st (only the released ones can be inserted).

Covid protocol: how many positive players are needed before the ASL intervention

On the basis of the new Covid protocol, for the territorial ASLs the right to intervene with the blocking of the entire team will automatically start exceeded 35% of positives in the group: this means that with 8 positives in the team you can play, while with 9 positives the ASL’s right to intervene is automatically triggered.

Each team “will have to file a list of 25 players for the sole purpose of determining the aforementioned ‘Athletes Group‘and the postponement of tenders following ASL measures“. The list of players will be composed of the players included in the squad referred to in n. 83 / A of 20 November 2014 and, in addition, by a number of Under 23 players up to 25 units.

“Under 23 players must be included in the List respecting the number of appearances in the First Team during the current football season, starting with the Under 23 with the highest number of appearances. Where a second criterion is required for the classification of the Under 23, the Under 23 with the highest number of entries in the official lists of all the league competitions of the first team of the current season is considered.“.

The Serie A League also established that “if they were excluded from the squad one or more players who have been transferred to another team or who have terminated their contract after 4 February 2022, it will be necessary to reinstate the list with an Under 23 number until the number of 25 athletes“.