Lega Serie A wins three appeals to the Tar: Turin-Fiorentina on Monday at 5pm

The Serie A League has won three of the four appeals presented against the provisions of the local Asl. The TARs of Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Piedmont agreed with the football league thus “freeing” the players of Salernitana, Udinese and Turin from quarantine. The Tar of Emilia has instead confirmed the quarantine for Bologna who cannot play at Cagliari tomorrow. The reason? Only 2-3 players plus Mihajlovic would have done the third dose, and two would have received the first only in the week.

The press release – “The Lega Serie A expresses its utmost satisfaction with the judicial rulings of the various TARs (Piedmont, Friuli-Venezia Giulia and Campania) which recognized the validity of the appeals against the measures of the ASL that had prevented some formations of A from continuing their own sporting activity. These decisions give good hope, as repeated several times in recent days, that it will be possible in a short time to standardize the interventions of the territorial ASL in compliance with the law and sporting protocols “.

Turin-Fiorentina – The match between grenade and viola will be played on Monday at 5 pm. From the swabs carried out this morning by the Torino team group, no new positivity emerged. The second good news is that 4 Torino cardholders have been negativized, of which 3 are footballers. The health emergency returns to Filadelfia. The Covid balance sheet settles at 4 positives in the team group, three players plus a staff member.

The exception – Udinese-Atalanta and Verona-Salernitana should also play, but there is still uncertainty about the dates and times of some matches. But the chaos is still total. Think of Udinese: the club makes it known that there are 13 including a goalkeeper – minimum number of athletes required by the new Protocol – for the home match against Atalanta only thanks to the Primavera players.

Salerno – And in the meantime the Salernitana returns to the field. After the new round of swabs carried out in the morning, no other positive cases emerged in the team group. Departure for Verona is scheduled for tomorrow morning by private flight. Colantuono is in an emergency, over ten players are unavailable including Covid, injured and national cases.

January 8, 2022

