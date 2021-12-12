Legacy is the new management software by Peter Molyneux based on blockchain and a new cryptocurrency – Nerd4.life

22Cans, the studio founded by Peter Molyneux, author of Fable 2, Black & White and Popolus, announced Legacy, a new management game based on the Ethereum blockchain, with digital land purchasable in the form of NFT (LAND) and a new cryptocurrency, the LegacyCoin.

Legacy will be available on the Gala Games platform during the course of 2022. In the official press release it is described as an innovative title that will revolutionize blockchain-based gaming. The game it will put us in the shoes of an entrepreneur and “will give players the opportunity to build their own business, designing their own products from a wide range of possibilities and creating a business empire like the world has never seen”. It will also be possible to enter into commercial negotiations between players and participate in competitions and events with “big prizes” up for grabs, the details of which, however, are still in the mystery.

The goal of the game is precisely to create a successful business, transforming the small town in which our company is located into a colossal industrial city. All this will also allow players to earn real money if they want to. As explained in the press release, players who get hold of a virtual terrain (Land NFT) will be able to start their own blockchain business in Legacy and manage their business as in a real free market.

The details in this regard are few for now, but from what we learn, virtual entrepreneurs will be able to lend Legacy Key to other people who want to start a business in Legacy by making them their business partners, receiving in exchange a percentage of the LegacyCoins they will earn.

As mentioned above, the LegacyCoin is the virtual currency of the game based on the Ethereum blockchain that can be obtained through “competitive events” and more. It can be spent in a variety of ways, such as buying Legacy Keys, trading in-game, purchasing NFT items, and more to reveal.

Unfortunately, at the moment 22Cans has not released a trailer or a gameplay video of Legacy that allows us to better understand Peter Molyneux’s vision for his new game. Above you will find some images published in 2019 of the pre-alpha version, but we would like to emphasize that over the years the game could have changed drastically.