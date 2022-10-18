Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Review – Raiders of the Lost Drake

Rreview of the PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection felt a little paradoxical. The two games included in the version—Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy– have been released on PS4 for half a decade at this point. On the other hand, however, I never really played any of the games back then, so revisiting those games on PC was a great idea.

Let’s leave aside the most important aspect of this review; both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy run absolutely brilliantly on PC. Equipped with a relatively mid-range gaming PC – a Ryzen 5 3600, 32GB of RAM, and an RTX 3060 Ti – I was able to run both games at their highest graphics settings at 1080p. Both games ran beautifully, running at over 60fps for The lost legacyand over 100 frames per second for most The end of a thief.

The options for playing with graphics options, although not too detailed, are sufficient. Both AMD’s FSR and Nvidia’s DLSS are popular Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collectionand both games even offer the ability to lock their frame rates at 30 for PCs that may not be able to handle visuals at consistent frame rates.

” Both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy run absolutely brilliantly on PC. »

More advanced options include Texture Quality, Model Quality, Anisotropic Filter, Shadows, Reflections, and Ambient Occlusion. Curiously, the motion blur option gets a slider that goes from 0-10 rather than the more typical on-off toggle switch. In all, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is doing well by its viewership on PC.

Now let’s move on to the essentials of the review: if Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is actually all good.

Both games in the collection are more about the cinematic side of things than a strict focus on gameplay. Fairly focused on telling fun stories with interesting characters constantly interacting with each other, the gameplay is kept fairly straightforward and there’s a lot of variety in its level design and mission structure. Unfortunately, however, this focus on trying to please just about everyone has essentially led to gameplay that I would consider seriously lacking.

Let’s start with the shooting game. As a franchisee, Unexplored always had an average shooter at best. More often than not, however, the main combat in these games has been some sort of drudgery, especially on the higher difficulties. Enemies often feel like bullet sponges, and your ability to aim is really hampered by unpredictable firing patterns for your weapons as well as the reticle’s inability to actually tell you where you’re going to aim.

Even on PC with keyboard and mouse controls, I never felt like I could be too precise in a gunfight. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End Where Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Pretty much the only guns that really let you get any kind of accuracy are guns with scopes attached, and even among those, snipers are the only really accurate guns. It still feels like the game expects you to spray your bullets in the vague direction of your enemies and maybe get a hit if you’re lucky.

“It’s really the writing that does the heavy lifting in making you want to play more of these games. »

Other combat options, on the other hand, are incredibly fun to play. The ability to melee and engage in punches is excellent, and the pop-up combos you can perform on enemies, like slamming them into a nearby wall or throwing them off a cliff, are incredibly lively. and pleasant to remove. . Even the grappling hook and rope you get aid you in many combat encounters, letting you heroically (and literally) leap into action to punch a baddie in the face. It’s really only the guns that the two Unexplored games sometimes sound like a real slog.

Visually, both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are absolute sights to see. With some of the best scenic views I’ve seen this side of Death Stranding and Forbidden Horizon West, it’s hard to believe that both of these games were originally released on the PS4. Sure, both games probably received a few tweaks for their PC release, but that doesn’t change the fact that they look absolutely stunning.

The real reason you’ll want to play Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is that both games were very well written. The stories are great fun and the character interactions are what essentially define Unexplored in franchise. It’s really the writing that does the heavy lifting in making you want to play more of these games. Let’s talk about the two games one by one.

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, as the name suggests, is essentially the final chapter in the story of the franchise’s original protagonist, Nathan Drake. After retiring from treasure hunting, Drake married journalist Elena Fisher, and the two of them lead relatively quiet, boring, and normal lives. One day, however, a ghost from Drake’s past suddenly knocks on his office door, and it turns out to be his brother Samuel Drake, someone Nathan assumed was dead when Sam was riddled with balls in front of him 15 years ago. Sam’s antics lead Nathan on the same treasure-hunting and globe-trotting adventures Nathan had hoped to leave behind, and our adventure begins.

Visually, both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy are absolute sights to see. With some of the best scenic views I’ve seen this side of Death Stranding and Forbidden Horizon Westit’s hard to believe that these two games were originally released on PS4. »

Having played the original Unexplored trilogy on PS3, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End starts out pretty well. Familiarity with the characters helped me a lot to get into the plot right away, but I think the plot is self-contained enough for newcomers to get into with relative ease. Sure, there are Easter eggs that might cross your mind – an early room in the game is basically riddled with various trinkets from Drake’s adventures in previous games – but that doesn’t really matter with the game. game itself. All of the story arcs throughout the game are self-contained and don’t really need much explaining or experience with the rest of the franchise to understand.

In terms of gameplay and level design, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End is incredibly linear. To its credit, this linearity allowed developer Naughty Dog to direct character interactions as well as combat scenarios incredibly well, and even when rushing through certain bits, I never really heard any dialogue cut off abruptly.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy leaves Nathan Drake behind and brings in another character from the franchise as one of its main protagonists – Chloe Frazer – who teams up with one of the antagonists of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End—Nadine Ross—as they embark on a joyful adventure through South India to get their hands on a mysterious treasure from the ancient Hoysala Empire. The duo’s primary goal in the storyline is to prevent the priceless artifact from falling into the hands of the ruthless warlord Asav, who would use it to fund his warlord general.

Far from being as introspective as Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy The story is a lot of fun, and as far as gameplay goes, it feels like a definite step up from its predecessor in tiny ways, like encounter and level design. Special mention here has to go to the phenomenal Chapter 4: The Western Ghats, which basically lets you lose in a relatively large open area with little more than a map with some sketches, a 4×4 vehicle, and a gun. The freedom and non-linearity allowed in Chapter 4 sold me stronger on the Unexplored series than anything else really could.

“While not nearly as introspective as Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy The story is a lot of fun, and as far as gameplay goes, it feels like a definite step up from its predecessor in tiny ways, like encounter and level design. »

To conclude, both games have been fantastically optimized to run on PC. Whether you actually want to play the games, the fun stories and fantastic interpersonal character writing that essentially propelled Naughty Dog to the status it enjoys these days are on full display here. Both games have great stories, and despite mediocre-at-best combat, they’re incredibly fun to play just because of their writing.

This game has been tested on PC.