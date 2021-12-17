Legacy, the game that bets on NFTs starts with a bang

A few hours after the official presentation by Gala Games And 22Cans, Legacy it has already conquered gamers and, in particular, crypto gaming enthusiasts.

The first digital terrains – in the form of NFT – of the ambitious management of Peter Molyneux, through a first ‘auction’ that paid off million euros. A baptism of fire for a game that, in fact, will not see the light before 2022. There is less exciting news for Ubisoft and its Quartz, the platform dedicated to the exchange of tokens obtained through the French giant’s games.

Legacy is already a success, while Ubisoft Quartz …

With Legacy, remember, the ‘father’ of god games is approaching the world of blockchain-based video games for the first time. With the collaboration of Gala Games, a company specialized in the so-called crypto gaming, Peter Molyneux is preparing to release a management software that allows players to start their business and make it grow within a digital terrain, land that can be resold to other players who will become real business partners.

In conjunction with the reveal, Gala Games has organized the first sales session of the ‘Land NFT’ of Legacy, inviting aspiring gamers to invest in the entrepreneurial simulator. An invitation that was received with great enthusiasm, judging by the surprising results of the first auction: in fact, more than 40 million pounds were raised from the sales of the land, equivalent to approximately 47 million euros and just over 14,000 ETH (Ethereum). As Rock Paper Shotgun points out, the most expensive NFT land in the lot was sold for £ 670,000.

Now that these users have bought their first land, it’s time to roll up their sleeves. Once the game is available, players will need to heal their turf and develop attractive products in order to attract other users and, therefore, potential investors. We remind you that the Land NFTs can be exchanged using the new cryptocurrency LegacyCoin.

While Molyneux and associates celebrate Legacy’s first success, NFTs have been very badly received at Ubisoft. According to a report by Kotaku, employees of the French company have harshly criticized the choice to embrace the world of cryptocurrencies.

In a post published on MANA, a platform used internally by Ubisoft developers, many employees have expressed their concerns about integrating NFTs into their games. “Is it really worth it, knowing it will cause negative publicity?”someone asked. Moreover, not even the welcome from the community turned out to be positive; on the contrary, many users have condemned Ubisoft’s latest move and, in particular, the requirement of 600 hours of gameplay to access one of the NFTs included in Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

