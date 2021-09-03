Legal Bitcoins in El Salvador: 70% of citizens want repeal, but hardly anyone really knows what they are

September 7 is almost upon us: from that day Bitcoin it will be officially legal tender currency recognized by the Central American state of El Salvador. But barely a week before the “big day”, the overwhelming majority of the population opposed the decision carried out by President Nayib Bukele and announced over the past months.

A survey conducted by the Central America University Public Opinion Institute revealed that 70% of citizens would prefer the new law to be repealed. The survey also recorded an approval rating of just 7.64% for Bukele, the lowest recorded so far during his tenure.

#ElSalvador | I marked the encuesta of the @IudopUCA presentada esta maana, 7 de cada 10 salvadoreos consideran que los diputados deberan derogar la Ley #Bitcoin. – elsalvador.com (@elsalvadorcom) September 2, 2021

The survey showed that more than 90% of respondents do not know, or know very little, what cryptocurrencies are: 20% of respondents openly stated that they do not know Bitcoin, plus 70% who said they had a poor understanding of the subject.

The only data that can be considered as positive is that the number of citizens who do not know cryptocurrencies at all has more than halved compared to the July figure, when it settled at 46%. It is possible that the government’s efforts to raise awareness on the issue have had some effect.

However, the predominantly anti-cryptocurrency sentiment is intertwined with concerns about the health of the country’s economy. In fact, 45% of the citizens interviewed believe that poverty and unemployment are the two problems to be faced with priority and 43% are convinced that the economy will get worse with the entry into force of the new law that recognizes Bitcoin as legal tender.

To understand what the state of the country’s economy is, the findings of the World Bank come to our aid, according to which 22.8% of the Salvadoran population lives below the poverty line and, at the same time, the country has an average annual income of 3800 dollars. Over 66% of the population does not believe that the conditions of the local economy can improve even as a result of an increase in the minimum wage.

In recent days, President Bukele shared on Twitter the government’s plans to help spread Bitcoin in the country.