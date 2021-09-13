Legal Clash Between SEC And Ripple. What will be the consequences on altcoin?

After the high of $ 3,317 recorded in January 2018, Ripple begins its descent. The downtrend lasts for over two years, hitting a low at $ 0.114. For several weeks, the cryptocurrency uses $ 0.166 as support. At the end of 2020, Ripple begins to rise again, thanks also to the help of the Reddit community that has bombed the market of buy orders. This caused Ripple’s price to skyrocket enormously. The culmination of this action is reached in early April 2021 with a rise in the cryptocurrency of 112.74%.

The candle of the following week shows a different situation from the previous one. In fact, here those who were already in possession of the cryptocurrency started selling (this can be seen from the very pronounced upper shadow). After hitting a high of $ 1.76 the price drops to $ 0.55, used as a support. Disregarding today’s ruling, seeing a bullish trend hinges on breaking the $ 1.27 level. Another crucial level is located at $ 1.38, representative of the POC on the chart. This level represents, in terms of price, the area where most of the transactions took place.

