Legal dispute between Gianluca Lapadula and Benevento has been eliminated reported from Italy Luigi Trusio II Matino Peruvian Selection Series B news

Little by little the tense atmosphere that existed between Gianluca Lapadula and Benevento has calmed down as the days have passed. The “Bambino” once again had minutes in the “Bruges” first team, achieving important results in the Italian Serie B.

It took a little over two months for Gianluca Lapadula to return to play an official duel with beneventotaking into account that previous weeks both protagonists were in a legal dispute due to, supposedly, the refusal of the Italian-Peruvian attacker to play a match in Serie B in Italy.

From Italy, the journalist Luigi Trusio, who works at “II Mattino”, revealed certain details of the present that is lived in the Benevento inmate. One of the aspects that he stated was that the legal dispute between Gianluca Lapadula and Benevento.

“The legal dispute has been eliminated. Lapadula and President Vigorito (representing Benevento) signed the documentation for the waiver of the sentence. Now the FIGC Arbitration Board must only formalize the recognition and declare the matter of the dispute ceased. The parties have signed the peace, deciding that they no longer want to continue with the two procedures,” Luigi Trusio indicated to the Infobae medium.

Gianluca Lapadula adds minutes with Benevento shortly before the Qualifiers.

Quite apart from this, it has been known that Gianluca Lapadula and Benevento have been improving their relations in every way. The long faces due to the inconvenience that there was is something forgotten by the players and the technical command, since they all point in the same direction, which is promotion to Serie A.

Similarly, the journalist Luigi Trusio indicated that the fans are also happy to see Gianluca Lapadula again with Benevento. They hope that little by little he reaches his best physical shape to contribute with goals in the remaining matches in Series B.

When does Gianluca Lapadula’s Benevento play?