Legal documents from the case between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard confirm that the actor was talking to Marilyn Manson

The libel trial among celebrities Johnny Depp and Amber Heard keep giving what to talk about. Now, some legal documents, which were filed during the case, have been published on the internet. Between the leaks one stands out conversation between the actor of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and the rocker Marilyn Mansonwho has been accused of sexual abuse and harassment.

Among the documents, fans of both artists highlighted the text messages between Johnny Depp and rocker Manson, who also faces legal proceedings for alleged sexual harassment and abuse. In the conversation, both artists tell about the problems they have had in their respective trials.

in the conversation, Manson wrote to Deep that he had an Amber 2.0: “I have an Amber 2.0” and also “Lindsay just dated an Amber…please delete it.” To which the actor replied, “I’ve been reading a LOT of stuff about it and sociopathic behavior…it’s fucking real my bro!! My ex is a fucking TEXTBOOK!!!”

In other text messages, Manson wrote: “I had a serious Police Amber type scenario with L’s family. I’m stressed. I don’t know if you’re back, but I need asylum somewhere because I think the police are headed my way.”

During the trial, the lawyers for Heard alleged that Depp and Manson had “drug parties” together.

Furthermore, leaks revealed that Johnny Depp wanted to tell the jury about “Amber’s brief stint as an exotic dancer years before I met himThey also show how Depp’s lawyers worked to exclude testimony about the actor’s arrest history and ongoing litigation in other cases, including a lawsuit accusing him of assault that was settled in July.

It should be noted that after the trial, the judge sentenced both artists because I consider that both defamed each other; However, the actor was better off and will receive damage compensation for 10.35 million dollars, while Heard will receive an amount of two million dollars.

