Legal Medicine confirmed the death of two minors in the bombing against ‘Iván Mordisco’

Yesterday, Friday, July 15, the National Institute of Legal Medicine confirmed that nine bodies of alias ‘Iván Mordisco’ arrived from the bombing of the camp in Caquetá for inspection by the entity. After performing the corresponding analyzes The institute managed to identify that two of the bodies correspond to minors.

The entity from its branch in Villavicencio, the place where the corpses arrived to clarify their identities, issued a statement yesterday in which it states that seven of the nine bodies that arrived from the military action have already been identified.

For now, two bodies are missing so they can be identified, These two are the ones referred to as minors who, as indicated by the Institute of Forensic Sciences, both corpses correspond to young women.

This was expressed by the Institute of Legal Medicine: “The identification of seven bodies has been established and the processes for the identification of the two remaining bodies, which correspond to young women, continue.”

The same way, The entity reported that the bodies that are already identified for claiming represent the identity of: John Alexander Pedraza González, Jhonimar Córdoba Ortiz, Vidal Parra Tapasco and Jarvin Julián Martínez Rodríguez. These bodies are still in Legal Medicine with a branch in Villavicencio and are waiting to be claimed by their families.

The ‘Jupiter’ operation.

This was the name given to the operation that aimed to neutralize the criminal actions of alias ‘Iván Mordisco’ and the first front, the most important leader of the FARC dissidents, also the main leader of the first structure of this armed group. According to Defense Minister Diego Molano, the military operation had the participation of the Colombian Air Force, the National Army, the Special Forces Group (CCOES) and the Colombian National Police.

It is necessary to indicate that aliases ‘Iván Mordisco’ never participated in the peace talks in Havana, nor was he a signatory to the agreements, so it has always been based on his criminal act. In the same way, this ex-FARC guerrilla is also recognized for having more than 30 years of service first, in the extinct FARC guerrilla and later as one of the main dissidents of this same guerrilla group.

According to Minister Molano, 500 soldiers from different institutions of the Public Force participated in this operation.

Diego Molano expressed that the actions of this ringleader represented “A scourge in terms of terrorist attacks, of forced displacement, a criminal activity of drug trafficking, dand murders against the integrity of social leaders and terrorist attacks in the departments of Guaviare, Caquetá, Meta, Vichada and Putumayo,” said Minister Diego Molano.

He also added that with this military operation the final blow is given against the FARC dissidents, avoiding in turn, as Minister Molano expressed it, the refoundation of the FARC. In this sense, Diego Molano assured: “This operation that allows the neutralization of nine of these individuals from the first front of the FARC dissidents and the neutralization of alias ‘Iván Mordisco’, this allows us to point out that in this operation the last great ringleader falls and a blow is given against the dissidents”.

The operation was deployed in the early hours of June 9, and despite the fact that the body of the important leader was not found by the Army units that carried out the inspection work after the attack, the Minister of Defense assured that ‘Iván Mordisco’ is dead.

