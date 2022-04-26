Legal Medicine confirms that alias Bruno did not fall in an operation in Puerto Leguízamo

This was one of the four questions sent by Senator Angélica Lozano and Senators Antonio Sanguino and Temístocles Ortega to Legal Medicine, who also asked for confirmation of whether there were minors who died in the operation. “It was found that the Institute received for the practice of medicolegal necropsy the body of 1 minor, 16 years old” reported the institute.

The doubt ended after the Institute of Legal Medicine confirmed that His body was not among those received after the Army’s action on March 28. “Once the query was made in the Information System Network of Disappeared and Corpses -SIRDEC-, it is reported that, to date, the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences has not received the body of Carlos Emilio Loaiza Quiñones”, alias Bruno, reported the entity.

The possible death of alias Bruno, leader of the FARC dissidence “Comandos de la Frontera” was one of the unknowns that focused attention after the military operation carried out in Puerto Leguízamo, Putumayo, in which 11 people died.

Several rumors arose about the possible murder of alias Bruno during the military action in the village of El Remanso in Puerto Leguízamo. The Army even released an image in which, presumably, the dissident was seen participating in the community bazaar in which the 11 people died.

The photograph reveals a man from behind, armed with a long weapon, who would have been identified by Army snipers minutes before the shooting began, which lasted about an hour, according to the authorities. That would be “Bruno”, as the officialdom pointed out; however, the locals told EL COLOMBIANO that the dissident was not at the site.

The military operation was mainly directed towards him. That was the version of the Army that contrasted with that of the communitywho has defended that they were holding a bazaar to collect funds –with which they would build a plaque– when members of the military forces attacked them.

Now the Attorney General is in charge of investigating this fact.apart from the Prosecutor’s Office, for which a special commission has already been deployed on the site that will collect the respective evidence and receive the statements of the witnesses, in order to “advance quickly in that investigation that worries the public so much,” he said. the attorney Margarita White Hair.