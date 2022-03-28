Legal Medicine delivered the body of Taylor Hawkins to his relatives, who came from the United States

Taylor Hawkins and David Grohl

On March 25, the world of music received one of its strongest and most serious blows. Taylor Hawkins, drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, died just moments before performing in Bogotá. The news quickly invaded the media that, in the midst of shock, made known what had happened. According to what was recently detailed, the musician’s body was already handed over to his relatives. Two days after his death, registered at the Hotel Casa Medina, Legal Medicine already advanced that part of the process. As was understood, a private company was in charge of repatriating the body, but before that, the death certificate issued by the Colombian entity was necessary.

It was Friday night when rumors began to circulate alerting the crowd that something bad was happening. Initially it was commented that, for unknown reasons, the presentation of the band scheduled for the first day of the Festival Estéreo Picnic (FEP) was cancelled. After that, that hallway comment began to be bigger and mutated to become that the group would not give its concert in the country’s capital for health reasons. It was only minutes later when the fateful news was known: Taylor Hawkins, recognized by many as one of the best drummers in history, had passed away.

The same band was in charge of informing their fans about the difficult times they were experiencing. “With a broken heart we are here to communicate some very sad news, due to a very serious medical situation: Foo Fighters will not be able to perform tonight and have canceled the rest of their South American tour, the festival is still on… this is a situation that is completely out of our hands. We are very sorry and ask for a lot of understanding, ”said the Festival Estéreo Picnic in a statement reporting the unfortunate news.

Infobae, present at the Briceño golf course where the three days of the FEP took place, was able to obtain testimonials from fans of the band who, moved to tears, remained in deep shock at the unexpected death of one of their greatest idols. This informative portal found fans who had traveled exclusively to see the band. While some came from Ecuador or Manizales, others lived their first Estéreo Picnic with the emotion of seeing the band led by the vocalist, Dave Grohl. “I am 50 and this is my first FEP”highlighted one of the posters of the group’s followers.

It is noteworthy that, according to the national authorities, 10 types of psychoactive substances were found in the body of the 50-year-old musician. Initially, the drummer was treated by health specialists after he complained of sharp chest pain. “The Regulatory Center for Urgencies and Emergencies of the city received the report about a patient with chest pain in a hotel located north of the city (…) the health professional who attended the emergency indicated that she carried out the respective resuscitation maneuvers; however, there was no response and the patient was declared deceased”, detailed the Mayor’s Office of Bogotá in a press release.

A woman holds a candle outside the Casa Medina hotel where Taylor Hawkins, the band’s drummer, died before appearing at the Estereo Picnic festival in Bogota, Colombia March 26, 2022. REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez REFILE – CORRECTING INFORMATION

According to the director of the station La FM, Luis Carlos Vélez, official sources would have confirmed that the American musician had been seen, for the last time, one day before his death. On Thursday afternoon, workers saw him up close as he asked for help in the lobby of the Hotel Casa Medina, north of Bogotá, so he could use Netflix. By that time, he was having a phone conversation.

On Friday, finally, the last day of his life, he was found dead in the room where he was staying. There the authorities found a can of beer, a bottle of vodka, a glass cup, a bottle of soda and 5 glass bottles. Also, according to Vélez, a white powdery substance would have been found that would resemble, in the words of one of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police officers who accessed the site of Hawkins’ death, cocaine.

