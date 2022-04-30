Health

Legal Medicine delivers bones of victims of the El Sumpul Massacre

The IML held a private act with relatives of the victims, members of the Association of Victims of the El Sumpul Massacre, Legal Guardianship Dr. María Julia Hernández and representatives of the Attorney General’s Office. In said event there was no access to the press.

The events took place in Chalatenango in the Las Aradas hamlet, Yurique canton and the Ojos de Agua municipality and its surroundings. According to Tutela Legal, more than 600 people were killed in that massacre, mostly children and the elderly.

María Mejía, who came to bring the remains of her father Juan de Dios Mejía, her father’s brother Alfonso Mejía and her mother’s brother José Alas, said that she was 19 years old when she witnessed the massacre of her father and uncles. “This is proof that this massacre did happen and it’s not a lie like many others say,” she said.



  • Massacre in Chalatenango
  • Massacre of El Sumpul
  • skeletons

