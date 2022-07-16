Legal Medicine of Colombia indicates that alias Iván Mordisco is not among the bodies identified after a military operation | International | News

The body of the guerrilla leader Néstor Gregorio Vera Fernández, alias “Iván Mordisco”, who the Government assures died last weekend, is not among those that Legal Medicine has identified after the military operation carried out in the Colombian department of Caquetá (south ).

The National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences reported this Friday that after this operation carried out on July 9, it received nine bodies, of which it has identified seven, among which there are two female minors and there is not the leader of the dissidents in the south of Colombia.

Last Sunday, the Army reported that ten guerrillas from a FARC dissidence died in a joint operation between the Military Forces and the Police in a rural area of ​​San Vicente del Caguán (Caquetá), and today Defense Minister Diego Molano , confirmed that alias “Iván Mordisco” fell in that action.

This Friday, Molano confirmed the death of “Iván Mordisco” in the operation and assured that it represents “a final blow to the dissidents” of the FARC.

“This operation, which allows the neutralization of nine individuals from that first front of the FARC dissidents and the neutralization of alias ‘Iván Mordisco’, also allows us to point out that this is an operation in which the last great leader of the FARC falls. FARC and a final blow is given to the dissidents”, Minister Molano said at a press conference in Bogotá.

In that same press conference, the director of the Police, General Jorge Luis Vargas, pointed out that “due to the circumstances of the weather, attempts were made to move several bodies” and that “two bodies remain to be identified.”

“The body was possibly disintegrated or was taken by them; those are the two hypotheses that we have”, General Vargas confessed.

20 years ago

According to the organized crime investigation center InSight Crime, alias “Iván Mordisco” was “one of the main criminal actors in southern Colombia.”

His power resided “in commanding the dissidence of Front 1, which has a presence in Guaviare, Vaupés and Vichada, and has approximately 400 members,” the research center points out.

The criminal actions of “Iván Mordisco” began about 20 years ago, when he joined the now demobilized FARC guerrilla where he started as a low-level guerrilla, but later specialized as a sniper and later was an explosives expert.

By 2012, he was already the commander of Front 1 and continued to obey the orders of the FARC command, although his criticism of the peace talks between the guerrillas and the Colombian government in Cuba increased over time.

Colombian forces kill ‘Iván Mordisco’, main leader of the FARC dissidents

The allegedly killed guerrilla leader was captured in 2015 by the Army in the town of Miraflores (Guaviare) but later regained his freedom in an episode that is still unclear.

Subsequently, his disagreements with the FARC commanders intensified and he did not accept the peace agreement, after which, by means of a letter, he reported that he would not hand over his weapons while calling all the “guerrillas, guerrillas, militiamen and militiamen ” who did not agree with the peace process to “join forces” and “continue the insurgent struggle”.

Due to these statements, “Iván Mordisco” not only became the first dissident commander, but also became one of the most dangerous dissidents in the south of the country.

In recent months, several leaders of other FARC dissidents, including those called “Jesús Santrich”, “el Paisa”, “Romaña” and “Gentil Duarte”, have died in clashes with the ELN guerrillas or between dissidents in the area. Venezuela’s border with Colombia, according to the Government of President Iván Duque. (YO)