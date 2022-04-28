Legal medicine revealed the opinion of peladito who died from drug use

The minor’s aunt did not take him to the hospital urgently, she gave him milk so that the ‘crazy’ would go down.

In the last hours, The opinion of the Institute of Legal Medicine on the death of the child David Santiago Bedoya came out 11 years old, who consumed gums that were impregnated with hallucinogenic substances inside a house located in the El Rincón neighborhood of the town of Subawhere he spent a few days off at an aunt’s house.

The sad fact was presented on January 29 of this year 2022.

You may be interested in: Tanker truck accident on Avenida Boyacá: there is a gas leak

According to the report delivered by the coroners of the district morgue, The little boy died as a result of a powerful synthetic substance he ingested called Brolamfetamine and known as DOB.

Holman Bedoya, father of the minor, said on the Alerta Bogotá news program that after hearing the ruling, he only hopes that justice will fall with all its weight, on him.You are responsible for leaving those sweets contaminated with that toxic element on a table and that caused the death of his offspring in a matter of hours.

David Santiago’s father remembered his son as a child who loved to play in the park and who, because of his aunt and son-in-law, died not being helped in time after swallowing the contaminated candy, that made him crazy, with spasms, hallucinations.

That couple, instead of taking the student urgently to a health center to save his life, the guy and the woman covered his mouth so he wouldn’t scream, gave him milk and even shocked him with water to make him go away. quickly, noted Mr. Bedoya.

Of your interest: The potato went down in price: more than 1000 tons of the tuber entered Corabastos

Don Holman indicated that the judicial system left him alone, because three months have passed since the death and there are no measures against the infant’s aunt, seller of red wines, who has come out with various versions such as that of a man on a motorcycle who left her 28 of those seeds and even blamed her daughter, whom she pointed out as being responsible for bringing the gums to the property.