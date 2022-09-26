Legal Medicine says how many people have died in road accidents – Research – Justice

A high-end blue vehicle starred in a showy accident on Friday near the Bucaramanga Transport Terminal. Plate Jaguar FGS230 collided with a divider and then hit two motorcycles. The balance was a dead person and three wounds.

The fact adds to the already long list of road accidents that take lives and that have been registered in Colombia this year, in which an increase is observed of cases compared to 2021.

(You can read: The story of the man in the $120 million Jaguar car that left several injured)

And it is that according to figures from the Institute of Legal Medicine, between January and August of this year they have died in transport events 5,247 people, of whom 4,300 were men and 947 women. Last year, in the same period, 4,806 people died.

According to institute statistics in 2022 there are 441 more fatalities than last year, and an average of 21 people have died every day in road accidents. The highest number of fatalities this year were between 20 and 24 years old (781), followed by people between 29 and 34 years (669) and between 25 and 28 (563).

The figures of the Institute show other particularities of the fatalities: 1,821 had secondary education or secondary, 1,393 had completed only primary school; 2,148 were single, 1,397 lived in a free union and 650 were married.

(We recommend: Woman accused of beating her mother until she was fractured was sent to prison)

Likewise, 5,042 of them were of Colombian nationality, 172 Venezuelans, 3 from the United States, 2 from Spain and 2 from Ecuador. On the conditions that led to the death of people, Legal Medicine only has information on 3,660since the Institute is not in charge of determining the causes of the accident.

Two people died in this accident. Photo: Courtesy Complaints Antioquia.

Thus, in 685 cases, information was found on disobedience of traffic signals, 598 due to speeding, 110 due to drunkenness, 72 due to possible mechanical failure and 55 due to poor road conditions.

The report states that 3,138 of the people killed were drivers of the vehicle, 1,155 pedestrians and 925 passengers. It is also noteworthy that 3,058 of the victims traveled by motorcycle, 286 traveled by bicycle11 in agricultural and industrial machinery, 1 in a golf cart, 9 in a motorcycle taxi, 3 in an ATV, 1 in an electric scooter, 1 in an animal-drawn vehicle and 18 in water vehicles.

Of the cases, 3,334 were registered in municipal capitals, 1,621 in rural areas and 247 in populated centers (includes corregimiento, police inspection and hamlet).

deadliest month

The month of July was the one that left the most dead people with 754, followed by January with 701, March with 692 and April with 671. As for the days, on Sunday with 1,291 victimss is the one with the highest mortality in road accidents, followed by Saturday with 1,035 and Monday with 702.

(You can read: They capture ‘Los Mosquitos’, a gang dedicated to trafficking marijuana)

In addition, it was established that 3,136 of the victims had polytrauma, 1,567 trauma in the pelvic area and 254 trauma in the chest. People have also been injured in these accidents. According to the Legal Medicine report, in the first eight months of this year, 17,408 people were injured in transport events, of which 10,472 are men and 6,665 women.

Of the people injured this year, 1,477 were minors. In Bogotá alone, 3,547 injured people have been reported, of which 2,140 are men and 1,407 women.

winter alert

The authorities have been warning for weeks about the increase in rains in the country in the remainder of the year, which could be a factor affecting even road accident issues.

According to the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV), with IDEAM studies “it is expected, for the third consecutive year, that the rainy season will be influenced by the La Niña phenomenon and rainfall increases are expected by 30 percent compared to previous years.

Trips and wind damage in Cali

The ANSV warned that in rainy conditions the visibility margin changes and the grip of the tires with the ground is affected. “Driving on surfaces with water, dust and sometimes grease can cause the driver to lose control of the vehicle when making untimely accelerations and braking, as well as sudden turns, ”said the agency.

In this sense, the Minister of Transport, Guillermo Francisco Reyes González, had already made a call for drivers to take protective measures, as well as inquire about the conditions of the roads before a tour and attend to the instructions of the personnel who are in corridors and road networks.

“Given the Government’s climate prediction report, which exposes an increase in rainfall until November in some regions of the country, the transport sector has activated a Contingency Planthrough eight Intersectoral Articulation Tables (MAI) at the national level to monitor and attend to road accidents,” said the official.

(We suggest: Defendant: Aida Victoria Merlano tells the judge that she is going to fight until the end)

For his part, the director of the National Road Safety Agency, Luis Lota, said that “it is very important that when driving there is good visibility to see the road, but also other road users, especially the most vulnerable: pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, and keep in mind that rain can also affect other conditions such as braking and vehicle control.”

It is very important that when driving you have good visibility to see the road.

Likewise, the manager expressed that “we want to remind you that your life, that of your passengers, as well as that of other people you cross on the road are protected by increasing the safety distance between vehicles, also avoiding parking near vehicles. riverbeds or streams, keeping lights on, even during the day and making reasonable decisions, if the rain is very heavy and you can stop and wait, do it, we all want to get home alive and healthy”.

Finally, the ANSV reminded pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists that use reflective elementstravel with caution on the lines, diagrams and elements of horizontal demarcation that are on the road.

Weekends, the most critical on the tracks

The director of the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV), Luis Felipe Lota.

Luis Felipe Lota, director of the National Road Safety Agency (ANSV), responded to EL TIEMPO with five questions on the subject.

What factors are pushing up the road accident figures in the country?



Last year was particularly high, this year we have an increase of 13 percent more than in 2021. However, it is worth noting that there is a reduction in rural roads, which is a bit unusual. This higher accident rate has moved to the cities, to urban areas, where that accident rate has skyrocketed by 50 percent.

And in those areas, where are those accidents concentrated?



Motorcyclists are the ones who have the most accidents, these accidents have grown by 59 percent and the main mode is crash against fixed element, poles, trees, platforms, which is associated with brakes, excessive speed and lack of skill of the pilots when reacting to an obstacle.

Another modality is the overturns. The two added together are almost all deaths in motorcycle accidents in the country this year, that is one in three deaths in crashes, only because in many areas of the country the absence of a helmet is the common denominator.

But there are also many pedestrians killed in these accidents, also a ratio of one to three compared to motorcyclists when they are hit by these vehicles in larger cities.

What are the most neuralgic points of the country’s roads?



There are some departments that have very complex mortality issues, but this is due to the number of vehicles that roll, such as Antioquia, Valle del Cauca and Cundinamarca. Although Antioquia has a high accident rate, it has been reduced by 15 percent.

What are the most critical days and hours?

Weekends are the most critical throughout the country, particularly in the afternoons and not at dawn. Mortality is going between 6 and 9 at night. On Saturday, at those times, it is the most critical thing we have seen.

With this winter wave, what recommendations are there to avoid these accidents?

​

The first thing is that after the confinement of the pandemic we cannot drive crazy. Our biggest concern is speeding.

You have to slow down, respect the traffic regulations (traffic light, stop), keep the vehicle in excellent condition: tires, brakes and complete safety elements.

On twitter: @JusticiaET

justice@eltiempo.com

Read other Justice articles: