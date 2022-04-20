Legal Medicine searches in Boyacá for relatives of the woman who was murdered in Soacha to steal the baby she was carrying in her womb

The news that has shocked the municipality of Soacha, after learning details of the murder of a woman to extract her baby from her womb in the village of Chacua Alta, in the mountainous area of ​​that municipality of Cundinamarca, has now reached the department of Boyacá.

The body of Sandra Yohana Álvarez Solano, who according to the identity card, was born in the municipality of Garagoa in 1985, remains in the Soacha Legal Medicine morgue.

She is Sandra Yohana Álvarez Solano, a street dweller, who was 37 weeks pregnant and was convinced by three people to go with them to the village of La Chacua, offering her drugs, food and money.

In the investigations of the authorities they found the citizenship card of Sandra Yohana, who turned out to be a native of the municipality of Garagoa and was 37 years old, for which reason Legal Medicine is now looking for a relative, to be able to deliver the body.

“No one has come to claim the body. Yes, it is very important that they claim him and they can hold his funeral, that is why we are looking for a relative or acquaintance not only in Garagoa, but in neighboring municipalities of the department of Boyacá”, they told Boyacá Sie7e days in Legal Medicine.

For the moment they will continue in different ways looking for someone they know of the woman, but if no one shows up after a maximum of three months to claim him, the State will end up burying the body that today remains in one of the refrigerators of the Legal Medicine morgue in the municipality of Soacha. Information about the body can be obtained by calling 601406997 extension 5820.

“The first thing is that we have not been notified by Legal Medicine and the truth is that we do not know anything about it, nobody knows her here, at least not of the people with whom we have spoken, but of course we are in the task of continuing finding out, because the news does have us very surprised”, said Fabio Arévalo, mayor of the municipality of Garagoa.

According to the mayor of Soacha, Juan Carlos Saldarriaga, the discovery of the body was made by inhabitants of the Chacua village since last Saturday, April 9, but only until now could it be identified. The scene shocked the authorities: the corpse had its throat cut and its intestines out.

Behind the insane attack is Yadira Alexandra Yepes Sotelo, barely 23 years old and known in the criminal world as alias Yadira, who will have to answer for the crimes of aggravated homicide, torture and child trafficking.

The baby is recovering in a medical center under the custody of the ICBF, but has serious health problems due to the addiction to hallucinogens that the murdered woman from Boyacá had.

