Legal Medicine was able to identify in a few hours most of the bodies after the explosion of the Saratoga Hotel

The professionals of the Institute of Legal Medicine were able to identify in a few hours the majority of the bodies of the fatal victims of the terrible explosion that this May 6 destroyed a large part of the Hotel Saratoga in Havana.

Dr. Sergio Antonio Rabel Piedra, director of this institution, explained to the Star News of Cuban Television that “we work intensely throughout the day and night, accompanied by the MININT and Criminalistics forces, who are always with us. That allowed us, in a period of approximately 12 hours, to positively identify most of the bodies.”

He added that they used fingerprints to identify the bodies and then proceeded to contact their relatives. “At this minute, 26 bodies have been admitted to Legal Medicine, (…) half men and the other half women. There are unfortunately four minorone of 10, two girls of 15 and one of 17 and each one of those bodies was correctly identified by our science and by the families”, he affirmed.

“Immediately, also to speed up and allow an expeditious process, the bodies were released, giving them to the family which is what allows us to help more at this time”, highlighted Rabel Piedra.

The spanish tourist who died after the explosion was one of the first identified fatalities, based on his physical appearance and the information provided by the embassy of that country in Havana. The lady’s husband remains in serious condition and is being treated at the Calixto García Hospital in the capital.

The Legal Medicine specialist also said that part of his work in the midst of this unfortunate event is to support rescuers, doctors and firefighters so that they do not suffer accidents and can continue the search for the missing persons after the explosion.

Regarding the missing persons and that the rescuers are finding little by little, he pointed out that the process of recognition and identification will be slower and more difficult. “Because they are already bodies that have remained there longer, they are already close to or past 24 hours and signs of putrefaction begin to appear and in the place they may be (…) it is possible that they have suffered more trauma,” he clarified. the.

Rabel Piedra stated that, despite these circumstances, there should be no problems in identifying the bodies.

In addition to the 26 people recognized this Saturday, on the morning of May 8 there were also the identity of the victim was released. Her name was Odalys Barrera González, a worker at the Hotel Saratoga.

Barrera Gonzalez, 57, remained reported as “disappeared” in posts by Cuban social media users that they launched alerts about relatives and friends who worked in the Saratoga and of whom there was no news.

According to a recent count by the Cuban Red Cross Front for Restoring Family Links, the number of fatalities from the explosion at the Hotel Saratoga currently amounts to 32 people. If these data are confirmed, five bodies would remain to be identified.

However, in the next few hours the number of bodies found could grow because this Saturday rescuers managed to reach the basement of the hotel facility. Colonel Luis Carlos Guzmán Matos, head of the Cuban Fire Department, told Bohemia magazine that specialized personnel have managed to access a part of the basement, whose entrance was made difficult by the debris and the danger of collapse that some areas of the building present. property.

Most of the victims or disappeared are Saratoga workers, because at the time of the explosion about 50 employees were there. Roberto Enríquez Calzadilla, spokesman for the Gaviota Tourism Group, to which the hotel belongs, reported that 11 have died so far, six are hospitalized and another 13 remain unaccounted for.