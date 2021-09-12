Legally Blonde 3: the release date of the sequel with Reese Witherspoon

Elle Woods fans, don’t despair: the blonde lawyer is about to return. A new one has in fact been designated release date, in May 2022, for Legally Blonde 3, the new chapter in the adventures of the character played by Reese Witherspoon in the 2001 cult film, Revenge of the Blondes.

This was communicated by the Twitter account of MGM Studios, which with a post revealed the month in which the sequel will be distributed, that is, May 2022.

We will therefore have to wait quite a considerable amount of time to see how Elle is doing today, especially taking into account the fact that The revenge of the blondes 3 it should have been released just this year, but luckily the recent reunion via Zoom of the original cast of Legally Blonde thought to console us.

“We all worked together, and made this film that inspired so many young people“Reese Witherspoon said during the virtual event, as EW also reports!”It is such a great gift. Whenever someone approaches me and tells me how much they loved the film, I share it with you“continues, addressed to colleagues.

So let’s hope that the new sequel proves to be just as iconic – for the millennials who grew up with the first film, but also and above all for the new generations – and that no one wears orange … After all, the years go by, but who knows if Elle has become less uncompromising when it comes to fashion missteps (unlikely, right)?