Legend goes against the manager

The sports director adds two years with few sports results, with only one qualification for the Liguilla and no Final or something close to fighting for a title as promised.

The work you have done Ricardo Peláez as sports director of Club Guadalajara has been criticized not only by the fansbut also by former players and historical players of the institution who did not see good results during their management that has lasted more than two years with only a qualification to the Liguilla and the parade of technicians and players with more pain than glory.

Now it was the turn of the former captain of the Sacred Flock, Fernando Quirarte, who explained how the manager’s work should work, who considers that he has assumed a position with little feedback and without the pertinent communication with the coach Marcelo Leaño for the formation of the squad who today competes in the Clausura 2022 Tournament located in 10th place with 13 units out of a possible 33.

“I think that when there is a sports director, in this case Ricardo Peláez gives him all the power, he should not make the team, it was just him, he should join the coach to see proposals, because they are the people who are going to make up a team”, commented the “Sherrif” in statements collected by El Universal and whoever was champion with Chivas in the 1986-1987 season when they defeated Cruz Azul in the Final.

Missing player analysis for Chivas

Quirarte stated that the importance of analyzing what type of players will give the expected results a team like Guadalajara where not everyone can deal with the pressure of the most important jersey of Mexican soccer: “Playing in Chivas is not just anything”.

“You can improve a lot in planning, analyze which players are for Chivas because it is clear that not everyone can play in Chivas, because although many people say no, it is a shirt that weighs. When you give him so much power so that he hires right and left because of the taste he has in football, you’re wrong “, Fernando Quirarte pointed out.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!