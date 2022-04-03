Legend in Mexico stuns Scaloni and Argentina with his option to neutralize Messi in Qatar

A legend from Mexico gave the key to stop Messi in the World Cup in Qatar

April 01, 2022 9:35 p.m.

The draw for the Group Phase for the next World Cup in Qatar left different reactions in Mexico, especially in former stars of the ‘Tri’, some like the ‘Kaiser’ Rafa Márquez pointed out that Argentina “is no longer what it was” in relation to the clash against the albiceleste.

Others like the former ’10’ of the Aztecs Cuauhtémoc Blanco, was also interviewed in the media of his country about the draw that Mexico won in the draw, as well as that duel against the Argentine Lionel Messi.

The participant in the world cups of 1998, 2002 and 2010 knows from this last mentioned edition, what it is to face Argentina and Lionel Messi when at that time the albiceleste was directed by Diego Armando Maradona and Mexico had Javier Aguirre as his coach .

“It was good (Group C) for the Mexican National Team. Everyone talks about Argentina (as the strongest), but we are not going to burden them. They are 11 vs 11 on the field. You have to play them one on one”, highlighted the current mayor of Morelos.

“He sent a personal mark to Messi and didn’t even let him turn around, chase him all over the field and close off many personalities. It could be Edson, Herrera, but I chase him. There you take away a lot of chances for Argentina, because he is a player who, if you leave him space, will shatters”assured the former footballer.

“Mexico to qualify. I will commit. Poland wins, Arabia wins and Argentina draws. We have to win”, assured a legend of the Mexican National Team about the results that the ‘Tri’ will have in Qatar.