Legend of Poland criticized Messi and called him grandfather

After the draw for the World Cup in Qatar, the reactions around the world have not stopped. The Group C where is it Argentina, Poland, Mexico and Arabia has not been the exception and now that of an old legend from Poland has joined to criticize LionelMessi, one of the great figures who will play the FIFA tournament in November.

Antoni Piechniczek, an authority in soccer Poland since he was the technical director who directed his 1982 World Cup selection said Messi is a player who is no longer here to be a starter and called him a “grandfather of the forest”.

“I am interested in this clash, although I recognize that I would have been more interested in this duel if Lionel Messi had been five or six years younger. Or if he was a partner of Lewandowski. We can be excited about such competition, but let’s be honest… Messi is now the ‘grandfather of the forest’. This is no longer the footballer that he was just a few years ago. It is not fully known what role he will play in the World Cup in Qatar,” said the 79-year-old strategist.

This coach led the Polish team to a historic third place in the Spain World Cup and these statements were made to the NaTemat newspaper where he used these phrases alluding to the age of Messi, 34 years old.

“It is possible that the trainer decides to bench him with the current form of Messi. In order not to scare other young players of the Argentine National Team, he can play a role as Zlatan Ibrahimović in the Swedish National Team playing the last 15 or 20 minutes of the game, coming on as a substitute”, Piechniczek said about the Albiceleste’s scorer in the CONMEBOL qualifiers.

“It can happen that Messi plays a sensational tournament. I don’t know this, but this option cannot be ruled out, because in football there are always surprises. However, seeing how he looks in the colors of the Paris Saint-Germain, is not the same Messi of before”.