Legend of Toluca gives powerful advice to El Tri to stop Robert Lewandowski

Everything is ready for you Mexico reaches the Qatar World Cup 2022, where it will face a tough test, facing the powerful Poland commanded by the international star, Robert Lewandowski. The draw for the World Cup placed the Mexican National Team in Group C, where they will face off not only against the Poles, but also against Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

But in the first instance Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s team hastened his debut, which he will do against the European squad, where the Bayern Munich footballer is shown to be the team’s most lethal footballer. Lewandowski’s experience in international meetings has him in an elite leadership that few can boast, and therefore Toluca legend José Saturnino Cardozo’s advice to defeat him did not go unnoticed.

The historical scorer of the Scarlets distinguished himself in his time as a footballer as a dangerous attacker, and for this reason his experience leads him to give advice to Martino’s team to find out the weak points of the Polish star. According to the Guaraní, what needs to be improved and focused on inside the Mexican team is to avoid the shots from set pieces by the European footballer.

“Where Robert Lewandowski can make a difference is where Mexico suffers the most, due to the stopped ball as it happened in the last World Cup against Sweden. It costs Mexico a bit when it finds people of stature, who head well, it has cost them a bit”, The former coach of the Chivas de Guadalajara pointed out in an interview for Azteca Deportes, where he was concerned about what El Tri will have to face.

“Surely Tata Martino already has him identified and he has to work so that it doesn’t get so complicated when he faces this player. Surely he will have players to mark him because they are extraordinary footballers who, in a small deconcentration of the central defender, score a goal. Mexico did not finish well, something that happens many times, but now we are looking for them to arrive well for the World Cup, they are going to arrive with their batteries charged and they are going to change the chip, now the demand will be greater and they always talk about the fifth game, something that I don’t agree, because the World Cup has to go step by step”.