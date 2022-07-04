legend Totti responds to Cristiano Ronaldo rumor

Invited to play in the Illumia Padel Cup, Francesco Totti split some reactions about the summer transfer window for the Corriere dello Sport. “Il Capitano” started by talking about the future of his old club, Roma: “We are used to talking before it all starts. I had no idea, there is still a lot of time. The championship will start in mid-August and anything can still happen. I hope we can have a great team to achieve important goals. »

Regarding the transfer rumours, he admitted to not having “never believed” on the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, aware of the ” current situation “. On Dybala, the former midfielder admitted that Roma had had discussions with Joya but that his transfer, although feasible, should not take place in the Italian capital. Also tracked by the Wolf, Davide Frattesi (22, Sassuolo) could enter into a deal including Cristian Volpato (18, AS Roma), also conceded the 45-year-old player. The Italian also wanted to salute the returns of Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba to Serie A, before concluding his interview by commenting on his own future: “I’m old, I did what I had to do (laughs). I’m going to look for talent in the world, come on”