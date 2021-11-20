Legendary Edition coming soon to Xbox Game Pass? Xbox Store leaves a clue – Nerd4.life

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition it might come up soon Xbox Game Pass, according to a clue that seems to have emerged from Xbox Store, a source that should be quite reliable, even if there are distinctions to be made regarding the specific case.

The issue was reported by the Polish site XGP and would concern a report that emerged on the Polish section of the official Xbox Store, but there are not many witnesses to support it because it seems that the thing lasted only a few hours and does not seem to have come out of that section of the store.

A screenshot from the Polish Xbox Store with the alleged clue about Mass Effect Legendary in the Game Pass

In practice, as also demonstrated by the screenshot reported above, on this division of Microsoft’s official digital delivery, for a few hours, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition has been reported as a game belonging to the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

The classic had appeared on the cover written Game Pass that indicates the games available in the service catalog, only to disappear later. It could have been a mistake, or maybe the image was directly modified, difficult to have the precise ideas at the moment.

However, the thing may not be so absurd – the game should come up EA Play and it is only a matter of time before it is therefore also included, as a result, in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate catalog. However, it still seems very early, considering that the game only came out last May, in any case we are waiting for any news in this regard.

To learn more about the title in question, we refer you to the review of Mass Effect: Legendary Edition and we remind you of the second wave of Xbox Game Pass games of November 2021.