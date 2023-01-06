Sports

Legendary surfer Márcio Freire dies while riding the huge waves of Nazaré in Portugal

Marcio Freire in Hawaii in 2016

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Márcio Freire was seen as a pioneering big wave surfer who traveled the world.

Brazilian surfing legend Márcio Freire has died while surfing the huge waves of Nazaré, on the coast of Portugal.

The 47-year-old athlete he fell Thursday while training.

Freire was one of three pioneering Brazilian surfers featured in the documentary Mad Dogs (2016), in which he reviews his attempt to conquer the giant wave “Jaws” in Hawaii.

He had moved to that US state to surf the biggest and most dangerous waves in the world.

