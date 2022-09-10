legends are respected

Sentence Cristiano Ronaldo to banking of Manchester United is so bold how to get rid of a leading actor in a period movie.

The new coach of the ‘Red Devils’, Erik ten Hagis sinning daring and it lacks the respect to one legendto the extent that in the game against Liverpool he sent the Portuguese to the field until the 86th minute.

Good footballers always have a place and Cristiano is not just a good footballer, he is a monster who, at 37 years old, has left evidence that he remains intact to compete in the elite. Very quickly he forgot that last season he was the best player of a United in full decline.

It is a reality that your desire to leave of the team, not attending the preseason and the cold relationship with the new strategist put him at a disadvantage, but it is a inexplicable luxury have it and use it sparingly.

Ronaldo is not and will never be a ‘supporting actor‘; need the reflectorsare part of your essenceand it is a competitive beast that can hardly take away from an institution with everything and its narcissism.

Cristiano Ronaldo applauds the home supporters at Old Trafford after Manchester United’s win over Liverpool. Getty Images

THE RESULTS

After a shaky start with two landslide defeats in the Premier League, Manchester Unitedturned on‘ and adds four wins in a row in which Cristiano has not been even close to shining, since he barely adds a few minutes coming on as relief.

At the moment the statistics indicate that Ten Hag has not made a mistake with the substitution of the Portuguese, since he is also betting on a very dynamicexplosive and that bases its strength on the set; however, Ronaldo is not superfluous and sooner or later the coach will have to give him the place he deserves. corresponds in the starting ’11’.

And that day could be today against Real Sociedad in the Europa League, a completely unknown competition for ‘Mr. Champions‘, but at the moment it appears as a life jacket and one window in which the striker can stick his head out.

RESPECT

It is difficult to understand the lightness with which today demerits at legendsthis about the different journalistic versions in which it was ensured that several clubs “despised” to Cristiano and they closed the door on the possibility of signing him.

Can any team or coach really afford to say “no” to a footballer like Ronaldo?

The stories seem half told, because one thing is that due to salary, age, philosophy of a certain institution or various factors, the Portuguese did not manage to place himself in a club with aspirations to fight for the Champions League; hence no one wants it there is a long way.

Own ‘CR7′ He said that at the time he will give his version of what happened, since he stated that practically everything that was said about their possible destinations was lies.

If that happens with Cristiano Ronaldo or even with Leo Messi, who has been said ad nauseam that he is “finish”, what awaits the simple deadly?

At legends I know respect.