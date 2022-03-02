Legends is a trial on PlayStation Plus

The appearance of the title has caused many doubts.

With Playstation Plus gearing up for a big change in April, one cannot forget that this service for current PlayStation consoles, both PS4 and PS5, features a new batch of games every monthbeing so that we already know the PlayStation Plus games that arrive in the month of March.

In this way, many of you will have noticed that one called Ghost of Tsushima Legends, which has raised a lot of debate, since many users were unaware of what it is. In fact, many have come to think that it was a test version of the famous title released in 2020 by Sucker Punch, since it would not be the first time knowing that Godfall was released in these conditions last December on PlayStation Plus.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is an online multiplayer game

Given all this, it must be said that It has been the Playstation page itself which has finished clarifying this matter, thus emphasizing that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is an additional game to the PlayStation Plus Games of the Monthbeing a multiplayer online cooperative experience inspired by Japanese mythology.

In this way, the holders of the title will be able to choose between the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin or Assassin class to be able to play with friends in story missions, either for two or in survival missions for four, as well as in the new Rivals mode , it has been pointed out that the mechanics and modes will be the following:

Rivals mode: in which two teams of two players will compete to defeat waves of enemies and collect Magatama to use against the rival team.

Team Mastery System; With which we can activate the mastery challenges, improve our armor up to level 120 and much more.

Thus, it must be said that Ghost of Tsushima Legends would only include the multiplayer mode of the base titlebeing necessary to acquire this part to be able to access the main missions of the story.

