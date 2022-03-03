Legends Pokémon Arceus launches an event in GAME for you to get a new pokémon

Offered by GAME

Last Sunday was the pokemon’s 26th birthdayone of the most important sagas in the history of Nintendo consoles that began to celebrate its anniversary by announcing Pokémon Scarlet and Purple for Nintendo Switch, a game that will be released this year and will take place in a region inspired by Spain.

As part of the anniversary celebration, the well-known department store chain game wanted to celebrate together with Nintendo a event very special to allow the players of Pokemon Legends Arceus get a new pokemon and also with some always useful pokballs to capture new companions.

This event will be available from tomorrow March 4 in any of the GAME stores and on their web page through this link that will allow us to obtain a code that we will have to redeem in Pokemon Legends Arceus in the following way:

Turn on your Nintendo Switch and start Pokémon Legends Arceus .

. Push the button up to open the menu, look for the communication option

with the ZL or ZR button and select Mystery Gift.

Choose Receive by code or password to connect to

or password to connect to Internet.

enter your code

your code observe how do you receive the gift

how do you receive the gift Guard the match.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple have sparked the expectation of Spanish fans

As we told you at the beginning of the news, on Sunday as part of the Pokmon anniversary it was announced Pokémon Scarlet and Purplea game that, being set in Spain, has sparked the expectation of fans in our country, publishing a good number of memes as parody.

Beyond this curiosity, we already have some information about the game, such as the ninth generation of Pokémon It will be released this year offering us an open world without loading screens in which we can choose between three initial pokmon: Sprigatito (Plant), Fuecoco (Fire) and Quaxly (Water).