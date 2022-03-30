Legends Pokémon Arceus was once again the best-selling game in Spain the second week of March

We return with a new review of the best-selling games in physical format in Spain, with the week of March 7 to 13in which Pokemon Legends Arceus It was the best-selling game in our country.

Sales week 10: from March 7 to 13, 2022

1. Pokemon Legends Arceus (switch)

two. Grand Touring 7 (PS4)

3. Grand Touring 7 (PS5)

Four. Elden Ring (PS5)

5. Elden Ring (PS4)

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (switch)

7. WWE 2K22 (PS4)

8. Triangle Strategy (switch)

9. FIFA 22 (PS4)

10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (switch)

After the large number of important releases in recent weeks we enter a period where we can see the operation and continuity of those titles released to great fanfare. To begin with, we see how the best-selling game in Spain in physical format almost two months after its launch was Pokemon Legends Arceus of Nintendo Switch with 4800 units. follows him Grand Touring 7 in its second week on sale, which I sold 3,900 units on PS4 and 3,150 on PS5.

Of the rest of the top, highlight the fourth and fifth place of Elden Ringwith 2,500 units on PS5 and 2,300 units on PS4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe It continues to hold strong in the top sales and with 2,300 units it was the most chosen game by Nintendo Switch users, and perhaps one of the first options for new Nintendo hybrid console users. Also to note that Triangle Strategy remains in the top 10 in its second week of life with 1650 unitsand surpassing the barrier of 10,000 copies in its first two weeks on sale.

In this top 10 only one novelty enters the list, WWE 2K22 for PS4 with 1700 unitswhile on PS5 I sold 800, 300 on Xbox Series X/S and 300 on Xbox One. Other interesting releases of the week were Chocobo GP for Nintendo Switch with 750 units sold, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnark that I sold 600 units on PS4, 550 on PS5 and 250 on Xbox.

Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console

one more week switch continues to dominate with an iron hand and sold 5900 units (3050 of the Oled model), followed by Xbox Series S with 950 units, Xbox Series X 550PS4 with 300, PS5 33 units (yes, only 33 units) and Xbox One 2 units.