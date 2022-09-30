Leggings with a miniskirt: how to combine them without error for autumn 2022

On the other hand, Olivier Rousteing, creative director of Balmain, showed the new era of fashion, where futuristic looks will predominate in the most contemporary wardrobes. The volume silhouettes overflowed with power and elegance at the same time, where their muses paraded with textured leggings of skin below mini skirts who assimilated armor. An avant-garde option in fashion that firms such as Louis Vuitton and Rick Owens have embraced in seasons for Resort 2022.

Classic Denim A-line Miniskirt Leggings

Leggings with miniskirt by Molly Goddard Fall-Winter 2022. Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com

Molly Goddard fall in love with romantic outfits that denote absolute femininity. Dressing in layers will always be the most successful way to be able to travel with style during the fall. However, the secret is to invest in everyday items like knitted sweaters, long socks, leggings Y mini skirts with volume. Everything will depend on your creativity, because in the world of fashion, the rules will no longer limit your stylistic vision.

Printed leggings and knitted mini skirt

Mame Kurogouchi Autumn-Winter 2022 leggings with miniskirt. Courtesy Mame Kurogouchi / Gorunway.com

Mame Kurogouchi’s maximalist outfits captured attention for adorning the figure, through abstract print pieces and knits. The stirrup leggings in earth tones, they provided a distinguished touch to the mini skirts cut out style, furry coats and turtleneck blouses will be the exact accessories to protect you from the cold, but in a modern way without falling into the old-fashioned way.