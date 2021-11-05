Legia-Napoli 1-4, report cards / We have a dream: Spalletti marquis del Grillo

Kalidou is Robe by Kappa Kappa, Poland awakens Zielinski, Petagna the good giant, and then Luciano: we have a coach, what an abyss with the populists of our home

The report cards of Legia Warsaw-Naples 1-4 by Fabrizio d’Esposito and Ilaria Puglia

MERET. The Polish goal, and also the post at the beginning of the second half, are Aristotelian accidents that do not affect the essence of the game. For the rest, Legia is hiding in the blue half of the pitch and there is nothing to say about our beloved Meret – 6

He can’t do anything about Legia’s goal. He must say thanks to a saving wood, otherwise nothing to declare – 6

DI LORENZO. When playing one way, the Euroappuntato repeats the same winning script and does the external added – 6,5

It is mainly played on its side. The total absence of the slightest sign of fatigue is surprising, even after so many games as a starter. For me it is extraordinary – 7

RRAHMANI. The Polish one-to-zero accident is favored by a collective amnesia that mostly involves him. And in the end he could also score, with his specialty: the cabeza – 6

Too bad for that nap that cost us the goal – 6

KOULIBALY. There are at least three games that the Commander Captain does not skimp on textbook interventions, a sort of academic dispensation for the defenders of tomorrow. Title: Robe di Kappa Kappa. Like the one at 57 ‘on Kastrati – 7

Precise in defense and proactive in attack with surgical throws for whoever is in charge of scoring – 6.5

JUAN JESUS. I admit Ilaria, I have disastrous images of JJ especially with the Giallorossi shirt (by the way, tonight is the second time, after Leicester, that Napule plays with the unwatchable Roma outfit, red with yellow gold borders) and that is why tonight I appreciated his caution, sometimes excessive. Not only. He also manages a couple of effective offensive sorties – 6

Better not to dare and stay on track than to commit nonsense. My impression is that Juan Jesus is taking measures, Fabrizio, but that he can still grow. We have to acknowledge the accuracy of his services to his teammates, which I liked very much. Like the Giallorossi shirt, I admit it – 6

DEMME. The Calabrian-Teutonic surveyor dresses with the usual humility of a hard worker and makes the hinge between the Commander and the Martian Frank – 6,5

Don’t go overboard, let Anguissa do it (and take on the biggest responsibilities). The condition is still not the best, but he makes no mistake – 6

LOBOTKA from 65 ‘. He also sees himself in Warsaw. It was a bit missing. And watch with the utmost serenity – 6

He was called to manage, he did it – 6

ANGUISSA. There is an image that tells us everything about his strength and his class. At 18 ‘he hits his head in the Polish area, a few seconds later he is already in his own area for a defensive recovery. It is the undisputed ruler of the center. Once again – 7

The feeling is that he is a beacon, a guide for the group. The comrades trust him, they look for him, they entrust him with the main responsibilities, he enjoys their undisputed trust. Frank’s character is monumental. His physical presence and class do the rest – 7

LOZANO. El Tav is coming to his senses and demonstrates why he deserves to be a starter. There on the right, his repertoire is never predictable and his plays are unpredictable. And he deserves all the goal that the good giant alias Petagnone offers him – 7

The beauty of football is in its simplicity: you need a kiss ball and you make it happen. When it happens it’s poetry – 7

OUNAS from 82 ‘. The fourth seal in Warsaw is his: football is also an acrobatic art and on the fly he passes the pelota from left to right and scores – 7

Ounas is the representation of happiness. He has fun touching the ball, building with the ball. His goal is an expression of joy, as well as a clear message and a hope: Adam is there and fights with Napoli, even when he takes over – 7

ZIELINSKI. The native soil awakens the senses of San Piotr, a bit like when Insigne almost played the game of his life against his little brother Roberto’s Benevento. The game of Z in the Ski is as a leader, as an authentic driver. He takes a crossbar, then gets himself and scores the penalty of a draw – 7.5

What a thud that crossbar, Fabrizio! And what a personality in taking that penalty. I admit I was very afraid: Piotr is a fluctuating footballer, a meek, who too often has shown fading of character. Faced with the provocation of the opposing goalkeeper I feared the worst. But it surprised everyone. Whoever defines him as unsolved, unfinished, is right, but when he plays like that, how can you not love him? – 7.5

MERTENS from 72 ‘. Log in and three minutes later is in front of the spot for the penalty of the possible advantage. He pulls it in an irritating way, like a spoon, and scores. Chapeau for mental strength and courage. Without forgetting that it is his ball that leads to the one to three of El Tav – 7

Twenty minutes on the pitch and brings home a fantastic penalty and a kiss to Petagna. What else do you want? – 7

ELMAS. He commutes between the left and the center and in the 24th minute he could also score in the festival of wasted opportunities at Napule – 6

So-so in the first half, much better in the second half. It is he who gives the ball to Piotr in the penalty action – 6

POLITANO from 65 ‘. It has the merit of obtaining the second penalty – 6

And isn’t that a note of merit? – 6

PETAGNA. Our Petagnone works a lot, never taking breaks. Perhaps this affects the necessary clarity when concluding. In any case, he provides valuable assists to his teammates and that is why, as mentioned before, he plays the part of the gentle giant in Warsaw – 6.5

Just as Ounas is the image of happiness, Petagna is the image of sweetness. He could have moved a little and found the goal, instead he gives a honey gift to Lozano. This guy is a pure, a good guy, he’s as delicious as that ball for the Mexican – 7

ZANOLI FROM 82 ‘. The boy dares, promises well – 6

He moves well, he is not afraid, he shows a good personality. I liked it a lot – 6

SHOULDER. He won a crucial match in the Europa League, and on a difficult field, with Petagna as center forward. Unlike the fatal predecessor to Poison who, on the contrary, complained of Osimhen’s absence and then lost with Petagna. Fortunately, in Naples we have another coach who knows about football and above all knows how to stand up to those who break my balls. Indeed, there is an abyss between him and a certain press that detests reason and is easy for populist love affairs. I’ll tell you, Ilaria, I have a little dream. One day to see Spalletti respond in this way to these pennivendoli that until some time ago they regretted Gattuso, the most overrated coach of the earthly world: “You don’t understand a shit about football” – 8

As always, turn the game around by engaging in reading and changing. But the most extraordinary thing is that we finally have a coach who, in the league or in the cup, makes no difference: we honor everything and try to win. He instilled a character in the team that, by heart, I don’t remember ever seeing. They are all one. It is really hard to distinguish between owners and reserves, as he says. A victory on such a difficult field without the very titular and comeback is maximum pleasure – 8

REFEREE VISSER (BELGIUM). Flawless – 7