Legia Warsaw Naples LIVE: Live updates

Legia Warsaw Napoli Europa League. The match will be played at 6:45 pm
Legia Warsaw Napoli – Live. Napoli hosting the Poles of the Legia for the fourth day of Europa League. It is played at 18:45 in Warsaw.
17.23 – The official formations have arrived. The following are the two sides:
- Legia Warsaw: Miszta; Johansson, Wieteska, Jedrzejczyk; Yuri Ribeiro, Josué, Slisz, Mladenovic; Kastrati, Emreli, Luquinhas.
- Naples: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Juan Jesus, Anguissa, Demme, Zielinski, Lozano, Petagna, Elmas. Available to Spalletti: Idasiak, Ospina, Mertens, Politano, Ounas, Zanoli, Lobotka.
17.20 – Napoli fans already arrived at their destination. The Neapolitan supporters have already filled the guest sector of the stadium CLICK HERE
Legia Warsaw Naples on live TV
- Where to see Legia Warsaw Naples? The race between Legia Warsaw Naples on TV will be visible on DAZN, having a subscription DAZN And also visible on Sky Calcio on channel 252.
- Napoli Legia in streaming. The Europa League match will be streamed on Dazn by downloading the app on tablets, smartphones and PCs or on Sky Go and Now Tv.
