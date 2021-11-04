Legia Warsaw Naples LIVE: Live updates

Legia Warsaw Napoli – Live Legia Warsaw Napoli Europa League. Dear readers of Football Naples 24, good evening and welcome to direct textual Legia Napoli, match valid for the fourth day ofEuropa League after the Serie A championship. Napoli calendar, here are the updates for the 4th day of Europe. Azzurri hosting the Poles of the Legia. It is played at 18:45 in Warsaw live.

17.23 – The official formations have arrived. The following are the two sides:

Legia Warsaw: Miszta; Johansson, Wieteska, Jedrzejczyk; Yuri Ribeiro, Josué, Slisz, Mladenovic; Kastrati, Emreli, Luquinhas.

Naples: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Koulibaly, Juan Jesus, Anguissa, Demme, Zielinski, Lozano, Petagna, Elmas. Available to Spalletti: Idasiak, Ospina, Mertens, Politano, Ounas, Zanoli, Lobotka.

17.20 – Napoli fans already arrived at their destination. The Neapolitan supporters have already filled the guest sector of the stadium CLICK HERE

Where to see Legia Warsaw Naples ? The race between Legia Warsaw Naples on TV will be visible on DAZN, having a subscription DAZN And also visible on Sky Calcio on channel 252 .

? The race between having a subscription And . Napoli Legia in streaming. The Europa League match will be streamed on Dazn by downloading the app on tablets, smartphones and PCs or on Sky Go and Now Tv.

