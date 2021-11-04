Legia Warsaw-Naples, the official formations
After the commitments in the Champions League, it’s time to take the field also in the Europa League for the Italians and in particular for Naples and Lazio. After the victory in the derby with Salernitana, Neapolitans will face Legia Warsaw on the fourth day of the group stage of this competition: with a victory the Azzurri would overtake the Poles in the standings, taking first place in the group with 7 points, tied with Leicester should the British win with Spartak Moscow. A victory would therefore be very important and also for this reason we expect some changes, but reasoned: these the official formations of Legia Warsaw-Naples.
Where to see Legia Warsaw-Naples on TV?
The challenge for the fourth day of the Europa League group stage, Legia Warsaw–Naples will be visible on live TV on Sky Sport Arena and on Dazn. Legia Warsaw-Naples it will be broadcast this evening at 6.45 pm.
It will be possible to follow Legia Warsaw-Naples also in streaming, thanks to the Sky Go service dedicated to Sky subscribers, visible on PCs, smartphones and tablets. Match online also on Now TV, by registering on the site and purchasing one of the available packages.