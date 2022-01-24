Legion, stop to post-launch content, support is over – Nerd4.life

Watch Dogs: Legion will no longer receive updates and content after update 5.6, with Ubisoft officially announcing the end of support for his game, launched in October 2020.

L’update 5.6 it was therefore the final act of support for Watch Dogs: Legion, obviously except for any urgent updates that may emerge later, or corrections to particularly serious problems that will probably push corrective patches anyway.

As for the additions and updates with new content and more, support is officially concluded with update 5.6, which will remain the last. However, the rewards paths will continue in the online mode, which will arrive until Season 5 and then will switch to a cycle between seasons 3 and 5, as reported by Ubisoft in the official message from the developers.

Patch 5.6 was the final update for Watch Dogs: Legion. However, the Reward Paths will arrive in the online mode, with rewards old and new. The current route of season 4, Rebels, consisting of 80 degrees, will last until January 22, 2022 and will be followed by season 5 Striations. Afterwards, Seasons 3-5 will continue to roll out in the game and give you the opportunity to recover rewards that you may have missed previously. Some rewards to look out for are a modified version of Aiden Pearce’s jacket and Jackson’s mask and outfit set.

The game has grown tremendously, with oodles of content to explore – from a sprawling city of the future to an adrenaline-pumping online mode. We are very proud of the game we have created and we want to thank all of you who have participated in this London adventure over time. We look forward to witnessing more of your Legion adventures!