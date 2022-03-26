Legislative caucuses close ranks and ask for names of blackmailers and thieves assembly members | Policy | News

Although until noon on March 25 there was no institutional pronouncement from the National Assembly regarding the statements of President Guillermo Lasso that there are “blackmailers, thieves and those who ask for money in cash,” most of the benches summoned him to reveal the names.

The president of the National Assembly, Guadalupe Llori, did not issue any statement until 2:00 p.m., which was questioned by the legislators who demanded a firm position on the event recorded on March 24 after denying and shelving the Executive’s urgent investment project.

In a video published on social networks, without naming names, Lasso spoke of the fact that there are assembly members who blackmail, request charges and even cash from the Government.

Guillermo Lasso, outraged by the filing of the investment law, denounces alleged blackmail by assembly members and requests for money in exchange for votes

The Government sector, represented in Parliament by the National Agreement Bank (BAN), has not made a statement for a day regarding the refusal and the filing of the investment bill, as well as the complaints by President Lasso.

The assembly member of the Concertación Nacional-PSE alliance, Fernando Villavicencio, stated that he was saddened that Pachakutik and the Democratic Left had joined Correismo to deny the investment law, and considered that it was time for the President of the Republic to present the evidence to the Prosecutor’s Office, Well, this cannot remain a simple accusation, he must present in the next few hours the evidence of what he has said, because he has accused that these political stores and those assembly members have asked him for cash in the best style of Carlos Pólit, former comptroller of the Condition.

It is the President of the Republic who says that there are thieves in the Assembly, that there are people who were going to repeat the shameful stage of María Paula Romo, former Minister of Government, in which they armed majorities by handing over hospitals. “This cannot remain like this, and if the Government does not do it, we will do it,” Villavicencio stressed.

He added that he is asking some legislators to join, because they cannot be contaminated, since there are honest assembly members, and asked the Internal Revenue Service to investigate the companies of Xavier Hervas, former presidential candidate for the Democratic Left (ID), how this is how a big businessman pays $400, and that the assets of all the legislators who voted to file a bill be investigated.

He stated that it is time to give the Assembly a total bath of ethics and transparency, and that today the President of the Republic has the best political opportunity to close the Assembly, but telling the truth, it is the crossed death that must give way to a great political reform of the State.

The serious accusations of the President of the Republic that certain legislators had gone to Carondelet to negotiate their vote in exchange for positions or cash cannot remain in the air; The Comprehensive Organic Criminal Code (COIP), establishes the obligation to report what happened to the Prosecutor’s Office and the competent authorities, said the PSC coordinator, Esteban Torres.

We will be vigilant, he added, that these names are made public and that the complaint is not left in the air and forgotten, and from the Assembly his caucus will demand that the names and charges be revealed.

The head of the Democratic Left caucus, Marlon Cadena, also asked President Lasso to present the names and surnames of the assembly members he says are blackmailers.extortionists, thieves and who demand cash, because it is not possible to tarnish the image of an institution like the National Assembly.

If there are assembly members who have this type of practices and maneuvers of exchanging votes for positions or hospitals, they cannot be in Parliament. He exhorted all the benches to defend the institutionality and called on the president of the Assembly, Guadalupe Llori, to defend with the firmness of these moments, it is necessary that the Executive be required to go to the legislature to deliver the names.

Research

Salvador Quishpe of the Pachakutik movement asked why if the president, knowing that there are blackmailing assembly members, who asked for money in cash, he did not report, because he was being an accomplice and abettor of criminal acts.

That Pachakutik, said Quishpe, wants to see the complaints that the head of state has filed or stays as a cover-up or puts the complaints where they belong.

He announced that he will request in the plenary session next Tuesday that the order of the day be changed and include a point for the plenary to resolve to call the president, Guillermo Lasso, to expand the information regarding the fact that there are thieves, corrupt and people who have asked him for money.

Ricardo Ulcuango from the UNES caucus insisted that by refusing the urgent investment project, the country came out ahead, because through the delegation they intended to hand over to private hands all the assets of the State, and that the president’s defense was the accusation that some assembly members asked for charges and money, so it is important that he reveal the names involved in those acts of corruption.

His co-idea, Viviana Veloz, asked the State Attorney General, Diana Salazar, on March 25 to initiate investigations into the public complaint made by the President of the Republic and that circulated on social networks, in which he stated: “… this law has been denied because we have not accepted the blackmail of assembly members who come to ask for hospitals, electricity companies, ministries in exchange for their votes and the last straw. The last straw is that those Assembly members who have come to ask the Government for money in cash”.

Assemblyman John Vinueza (Ecuadorian Union) considered that the Executive should present the bill again, but well done and without so many issues and probably the Assembly will approve it. (I)